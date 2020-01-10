Valerie Abrahams was named Editor-in-Chief of The Scarsdale Inquirer as of January 2020, after a year as interim editor and two years as associate editor. She joined the staff as the schools editor in 2014.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University, Abrahams worked at The Japan Times in Tokyo and at Newsweek’s Japanese language edition. She moved to Scarsdale in 1993, and worked 20 years at the JCC of Mid-Westchester.
“I look forward to continuing my career with this distinguished newspaper, in a community I cherish and respect,” Abrahams said. She and her husband Steve live in the Mamaroneck strip. Their three children all attended Scarsdale schools.
Abrahams’ local roots are deep: her parents graduated from SHS and her paternal grandmother worked on the Inquirer when it was run by the Scarsdale Woman’s Club in the 1930s and ’40s.
“Valerie is all about community, which makes her the right fit to lead the newsroom of The Inquirer,” said publisher Deborah White. “Her unbridled enthusiasm is equaled only by her commitment to her mantra: Community Journalism Matters.”
