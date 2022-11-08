Warning: Reading this article could add years to your life.
At the Cancer Support Team’s (CST) 23rd annual Gayle K. Lee Awareness luncheon Oct. 20, keynote speaker Yael Sadan Zack, M.D., a medical oncologist from White Plains Hospital Center for Cancer Care, gave a plethora of historical and current data and research-backed suggestions that could and have saved lives and presented “a cancer reduction plan” for the audience, many of whom shared that they were cancer survivors.
Addressing the topic “Cancer: The Choices You Make … How Much Do They Matter,” Zack’s recipe for a longer life included the limiting of alcohol or stopping altogether, quitting smoking, increasing vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts in one’s diet and decreasing processed foods, red meat and animal fats, adding a powerful exercise program with cardio and weight training to one’s daily routine and a strong suggestion to get Vitamin D levels up.
Most cancers are not genetic and people cannot control their family lineage or genes, Zack said, but people can control the use of alcohol and cigarettes, unhealthy eating and lack of exercise.
“Tobacco use is the most preventable cause of cancer and quitting helps reduce the risk,” she said, noting that tobacco accounts for 30% of all cancer deaths in the United States. The doctor also pointed out that tobacco was associated not just with lung cancer, but also leukemia, head and neck cancers, gastrointestinal, bladder, breast, prostate and pancreatic cancers.
Zack said alcohol consumption accounts for 5.5% of all new cancers globally, and increases the risk of laryngeal, esophageal, colon, liver and breast cancers. “One drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men defines ‘moderate’ drinking,” she said, adding, “We don’t yet need to necessarily promote complete abstinence, but [we] certainly don’t encourage those who don’t drink to start, and [we] really encourage those who ‘just drink 2 to 3 glasses of wine with dinner’ to cut back.”
For a specific diet, she recommends the Mediterranean diet.
To answer a commonly asked question about the value of health screening, Zack recommended that women with average risk should have annual mammograms starting at age 40 and continue past 75 years of age. Some women, she said, may need additional ultrasounds especially if breasts are dense. She also recommended getting a colonoscopy in order to detect and remove any polyps before they transform.
In her discussion about obesity, Zack said it definitely has a direct link to cancer. “Obesity can lead to certain types of cancer, especially breast/colorectal cancer … and muscle and fat composition can affect survival in early breast cancer as well,” she noted.
Zack answered questions from the audience on topics ranging from whether or not stress is a factor in getting cancer to how to get more men involved in events so they too can learn about cancer-related topics.
Zack is board certified in medical oncology, hematology and internal medicine and sees patients with all types of cancers. However, her focus is on breast, gynecological and gastrointestinal malignancies. She is involved in various outreach projects including providing lectures as she did for CST.
“It is particularly exciting for me when I get to interact with such a special and engaged audience,” she said.
Gini Ricca honored
In addition to educating the community through Zack’s presentation at the luncheon, CST honored one of its own — Gina Ricca, who has worked as an administrative assistant at CST for 33 years. Nancy E. Barr, vice chairman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators, was on hand to name Oct. 22 as “Gini Ricca Day in Westchester County” and to read a County Legislators’ Proclamation honoring her.
Ricca spoke about having met Gayle K. Lee, one of the founders of Cancer Support Team, when Lee, a registered nurse, took care of Ricca’s father before he died. “I just knew that CST was something special and [was] so needed in the community.” She described the many ways she has seen the agency help patients get through perhaps the hardest time in their life. “Nurses going to the home and taking time to explain what’s happening, finding rides, getting an air conditioner installed, teaching relaxation techniques … I’ve seen how much good we do.”
