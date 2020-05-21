The Scarsdale American Legion Post will assemble on Memorial Day in a discrete ceremony with 10 or fewer participants, as set by Gov. Andrew Cuomo for Memorial Day gatherings. For the health and welfare of the veterans, as well as to maintain compliance with applicable NYS rules, the public will not be permitted to participate.
Instead of a parade, the Greenburgh Memorial Day motorcade will leave from Pipeline Road Monday at 10:30 a.m. with stops in Hartsdale, Fairview and Elmsford. Those who wish to observe the motorcade should wear appropriate masks and practice social distancing. The safest way to observe the motorcade would be from inside your own personal vehicle parked along the route: 10:30 Motorcade leaves Pipeline Road. Stop at flag pole outside train station for brief ceremony (Hartsdale FD); 10:40 Leave train station, continue West on East Hartsdale Ave. Right onto Central Park Avenue. Brief stop in front of 9/11 Memorial. Left onto Route 119; 11:00 Stop in front of Greenburgh Police HQ for brief ceremony (Fairview FD, GPD); 11:10 Leave Greenburgh Police HQ, continue West on Route 119, Right onto Rosemont Blvd.; 11:15 Brief stop in front of Fairview Fire HQ for brief ceremony (Fairview FD); 11:20 Leave Fairview Fire HQ, left onto Florence Ave. Left onto Manhattan Ave. Right onto Route 119. Proceed into Elmsford, Left onto South Stone Ave.; 11:35 Stop in front of Elmsford Village Hall for brief ceremony. (Added May 20)
