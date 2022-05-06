Looking for ideas for Mother’s Day activities? Don’t spend Mom’s special day — or weekend — at home this year. Ditch the electronics, and treat your family to some quality time outdoors, all while enjoying community events, near or far.
Garden fair
The Irvington Garden Club continues its tradition of holding a pre-Mother’s Day plant sale featuring natives and perennials along with expert advice from club members, May 7 at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Greenburgh Nature Center, 99 Dromore Road, Scarsdale. greenburghnaturecenter.org; and gcirvington.org.
‘Mommy and Me in Nature’
Celebrate Mother’s Day by learning about animal moms, making a craft, and walking the trail to find signs of busy animal moms at work, May 7 at 10-11:15 a.m. This program is for preschool families. Free, but advance registration is required. Sheldrake Environmental Center, 685 Weaver St., Larchmont. sheldrakecenter.org.
Mother’s Day Warbler Walk
Bring your mother for a leisurely two-hour stroll led by Michael Bochnik of the Hudson River Audubon Society around the preserve in search of colorful spring warblers and other migrants, May 8 at 8 a.m. Register by emailing info@hras.org. Lenoir Nature Preserve, 19 Dudley St., Yonkers. hras.org.
Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Nueva York
Celebrate Mother’s Day with a free performance in the museum’s outdoor amphitheater featuring dances from the region of Frida Kahlo’s ancestry, followed by a workshop onstage to learn a dance, May 8 at 2-4 p.m. The performance complements the selection of dance costumes on view in “Frida Kahlo in Context,” on view through May 22. Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers. hrm.org.
Mother’s Day weekend garden party
Live music, lawn games, arts and crafts, and guided tours, May 7 and 8, at 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Visit the website to purchase tickets: $30 for adults, $28 for seniors and students, $15 for children ages 2-12, free for children under 2, free for members. New York Botanical Garden, Bronx River Parkway (Exit 7W) and Fordham Road. nybg.org.
Mother’s Day informal tea
Enjoy a savory or sweet brunch box, hot premium teas and signature beverages along with live classical guitar, May 7 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets: $100 for a table for two. Boscobel House and Gardens, 1601 Route 9D, Garrison. boscobel.org.
Mother’s Day in the garden
Spring birding, May 8 at 9:30-11 a.m.; $15. The following are free with admission to the grounds: community yoga, 10-11 a.m.; family nature walk, 1-2 p.m.; garden highlights walk, 2-3 p.m. Admission: $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, $6 for children over 6, free for members. Wave Hill, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx. wavehill.org.
