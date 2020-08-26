Music Conservatory featured on kids’ nightly news

The Music Conservatory of Westchester's NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition broadcast debut was shown Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. but may still be seen at https://www.nbcnews.com/nightlykids. The segment was focused on how music is helping kids through the pandemic. Associate Dean for Programs Nicole Peragine and Conservatory student Alice Cabral were interviewed and some student performances from the school’s virtual concerts for the community were shown. Jean Newton, an Edgemont resident, is executive director of MCW.
