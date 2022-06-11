In addition to being a whole lot of fun, the Scarsdale Music Festival June 4 was a zero waste event, thanks to Scarsdale’s Conservation Advisory Council (CAC). All of the food scraps and compostable products gathered at the festival will be turned into compost, a nutrient-dense soil amendment, an effort that “not only conserves resources and minimizes pollution, but contributes to the Earth,” said CAC chair Michelle Sterling.
To have such a large public event with “a few thousand people and 14 food trucks and with virtually no waste … helps to let those in our community and other communities know that this can be done,” she said. “It takes some upfront work and volunteer staffing during the event, but it’s worth it.”
The CAC worked with the vendors beforehand to ensure that all of their products were compostable or recyclable and residents volunteered to help out at the festival’s zero waste stations to direct people as they went to dispose of their compostables and recyclables.
Sterling said the CAC hopes to inspire the community “to live in an environmentally friendly way” by spearheading zero waste efforts at events and by coordinating food scrap recycling for residents to pitch in at home. Email composting@scarsdale.com to request a food scrap recycling kit and information on how to participate in Scarsdale’s free weekly food scrap recycling pickup program.
