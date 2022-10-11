Venice Barrett, a longtime resident of Scarsdale, turned 100 on Sept. 28. Her two daughters, Joyce and Janice, hosted a birthday celebration at Shenorock Country Club in Rye, with close friends and family. Mrs. Venice, a devout Catholic, considers her faith and industriousness to be contributors to her longevity. “Everyday, I get up, and I just ‘do’; I keep busy,” she said. She is pictured above with MaryEllen Saenger, director of Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service’s Aging in Place program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.