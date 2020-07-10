An Arthur Manor Fourth to remember

For the 92nd year the Arthur Manor Neighborhood Association celebrated the Fourth of July at Davis Park, although shortened this year due to COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings. Only a few participants were present, but it was broadcast live on Facebook, filmed by Jean Bongiorno.
The ceremony began at 9 a.m. with Scarsdale Volunteer Fire Company No. 1’s Honor Guard, limited to three members and led by Jeff Hill, who unfurled, hoisted and saluted the American flag. Arthur Manor’s Tegan Lee was present as Uncle Sam; the Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem sung by Richard Gast, and a message by Trustee Jonathan Lewis (read by Matt Martin, president of the Arthur Manor Neighborhood Association) followed. Martin concluded with his own reflections on the July 4th holiday with the hope that next year Scarsdale could return to a regular level of celebration.
Photographs of the contestants in the traditional patriotic Arthur Manor parade of decorated bikes, scooters, floats, and strollers were submitted online in advance to the Arthur Manor Facebook page, and the winners were announced during the ceremony. Afterward, the prizes for the virtual parade were delivered by Arthur Manor’s own Michael Keating in his vintage Scarsdale Fire Department truck to the delight of all the parade winners.
First-place winners:
Bikes — Ella Guarino
Patriotic door — tie: Nonaka family and Sannicandro family
Float — Christian Connolly Callaghan
Patriotic costume — Christopher B. Horne
Patriotic pets — Bailey Ferree as Uncle Sam and Mackey Ferree as Lady Liberty
Patriotic stroller — Park family
