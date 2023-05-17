Outgoing President Susan Douglass passed the Scarsdale Forum gavel to Sarah Bell, a third-generation Scarsdalian, at the Forum’s annual meeting May 4.
Bell will serve as president of the Scarsdale Forum for the coming year, along with newly elected first vice president Omer Wiczyk, second vice president Jeanne-Marie Castiello (a new position created this year), incoming Secretary Becky Chase and continuing Treasurer Matthew Martin.
Sarah Bell grew up in Scarsdale and lives in Quaker Ridge with her husband, two children and their golden retriever. She works full time as a mom, lawyer and community volunteer.
Both of Bell’s parents were “deeply involved” in Scarsdale civic affairs for decades, she said. Her father, Larry Bell, was president of the Forum more than 20 years ago, which makes them the Forum’s first parent-child leadership pair in its 119-year history.
In addition, Bell’s grandmother, Molly Goldstein, was the “Mother” of the Scarsdale Pool. She fought for years to build the Outdoor Pool Complex for Scarsdale, Bell said, and the municipal pool finally opened in 1969 — 10 years before Bell was born.
“More than 50 years ago, my grandmother had the clairvoyance to know and understand that our village had to look forward, press into the future and plan for future generations,” Bell told Forum members May 4. “This is our charge as well. Just as families pass traditions and values from generation to generation, so too must our civic organizations persist by passing on our traditions and values to new generations.”
Bell has been involved with the Forum for the past two years, as vice president in 2022-23 and as a committee member before that.
She thanked those who led the Forum before her, and promised to “carry the Forum forward” by being inclusive, engaging Scarsdale’s youth, and leading with teamwork, cooperation, communication and collaboration.
