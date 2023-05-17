P3-Forum-Sarah-Bell-and-Omar-Wiczyk-NEW-IMG_5216.jpg

Sarah Bell and Omar-Wiczyk will lead the Scarsdale Forum.

 Lisa VanGundy Photo

Outgoing President Susan Douglass passed the Scarsdale Forum gavel to Sarah Bell, a third-generation Scarsdalian, at the Forum’s annual meeting May 4.

Bell will serve as president of the Scarsdale Forum for the coming year, along with newly elected first vice president Omer Wiczyk, second vice president Jeanne-Marie Castiello (a new position created this year), incoming Secretary Becky Chase and continuing Treasurer Matthew Martin.

