When American Airlines Flight 11 hit the World Trade Center’s North Tower at 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, Tim Callahan’s first impulse was “to go down right away.” As a New York City firefighter since 1986, the Scarsdale resident knew he had to go to work to see what could be done.
Instead he watched on television as the United Airlines Flight 175 hit the South Tower at 9:03 a.m. as neither his wife, Eileen, who was at work, nor his father, who was at home in the Bronx, would relieve him of watching his 1-year-old son Jack.
In short, they didn’t want him to go into the uncertainty of what was happening just miles away in the city.
When Eileen went home early around 11 a.m., Callahan finally made the trip to 66th and Amsterdam in the Bronx, getting there just before noon. With no unnecessary traffic allowed into the city, that drive to work was the quickest he’d ever had. What Callahan found was that his firehouse, 35 Truck, was turned into a muster station where hundreds of firefighters from all over were being sent as they awaited orders. As an officer, Callahan was in charge of signing everyone in, which took several hours. “It was a bit of a mess,” Callahan said. “Guys just kept coming in. That was to be expected. That wasn’t so unusual that guys would show up.”
The 11 on duty 35 Truck firefighters that morning — six in the truck, five in the engine — had responded to the scene after the second plane hit. The phones at the house were ringing all morning and afternoon with family checking in to see what had happened. “That was nonstop all day long,” Callahan said.
It eventually became clear there would be no good news to share.
“I was home that morning,” Callahan said. “If I was on duty, we wouldn’t be speaking. We lost everybody. We lost 11 guys. We couldn’t confirm anything until no one came back. Even then you weren’t confirming it. You wanted to find something. More than half our guys — we never found any sign of them.”
Callahan doesn’t remember if he and others went to the scene that night or the next day to go searching for their brothers.
“I can tell you the whole month of September is pretty much a blur,” he said. “I think I made it home most nights. The first time I went down I think I just wandered around aimlessly. There were no assignments. They weren’t sending us down in groups. We would just walk out of the firehouse and if a car was heading in the right direction people would give you a ride. Then when you wanted to leave, you stepped onto the West Side Highway or West End Avenue and people would give you a ride uptown. People were so nonchalant about giving you a ride. I can only imagine how many cars got ruined from filthy firefighter gear going back and forth.”
What Callahan remembers vividly were the fires around Ground Zero. “No one was even paying attention to it,” Callahan said. “It wasn’t even a concern to put the fires out. It was just about digging, moving stuff out of the way and listening for people. When you have a thousand people buried in a building, you’re trying to dig them out. If they thought they heard a survivor or thought there might be a survivor they probably had some hose lines, but I didn’t notice.”
While he was going to the firehouse daily in the days that followed, Callahan wasn’t always going to Ground Zero. On one occasion, however, he was in the tunnels underneath the World Trade Center searching for survivors.
“That was one of the creepiest things I’ve ever experienced,” he said. “The strange part about it was on our airpacks — there’s an alarm that goes off if you stand still too long and it was a very similar sound to the alarms that go off when you walk out of a store without getting the magnetic clips off an article of clothing We heard that noise all over the place. At first we thought we were going to find guys, but you go into a storefront and it’s just the alarms going off. Two or three or five levels underneath and it was pretty structurally sound.”
What Callahan didn’t realize until weeks later, as he was concentrated on work, was how many other friends he’d lost in the attack. It was a long stretch of mourning those who were lost among the 2,977 killed that day.
Callahan doesn’t dwell on the “what if,” but he knows he is fortunate to be alive and to have seen his three children, Jack, now 21, Michael 19, and Mary Jane, a high school junior, grow up.
“I really never had a conversation with anybody about it,” Callahan said. “It’s come up in conversation that I worked there and we lost those guys, but thinking about it all the time would drive you crazy. Why them? Why not me? They call it survivor’s guilt and I’m sure we all have it, but I don’t dwell on it. I am grateful that I’m alive.”
For Callahan there’s almost a sense of déjà vu every time he looks at all the tall buildings that have been erected in the city, all the planes flying overhead, and as of last month the news that the Taliban has retaken control of Afghanistan.
“I don’t know what to think about Afghanistan and what’s going on and how it’s going to affect us,” he said. “It was our lack of security that made it happen 20 years ago, I guess. Could it happen again? Sure, it could happen again. People seem to be able to block it out, but I would think anyone who was involved with it even on a peripheral way back then can’t help but think about it.”
Callahan is a very low-key personality, even when he was a longtime coach for a very successful Scarsdale High School boys’ swim team. The outpouring of love shown to first responders in the months following 9/11 was certainly something that took time to get used to.
“I won’t say it was overwhelming, but it was universal,” Callahan said. “You couldn’t get enough pats on the back, enough thank yous. We were just jumping in anybody’s car if they stopped at a red light. It was instantaneous. It would have been nice to keep that part, but not the cause for it. It did bring everybody together. I don’t know what the stats were for crime in the city, but everything just stopped. It’s the whole idea of giving everybody a common enemy to unite against. And that’s what we had, a common enemy. The citizens of the city and even up here — though I wasn’t really paying much attention to what was going on up here — the people took great care of us and each other at the time.”
This weekend, 35 Truck will have a 20th anniversary ceremony to honor those lost. Callahan will attend, but the fact that it’s been 20 years is hard for him to wrap his head around.
“Sometimes it seems like it was a long time ago and sometimes it seems like it was yesterday,” Callahan said. “Like now, when you turn the radio and TV on, I hear it all the time. Now it’s nonstop. You probably block it out on some level, but it never goes away.
“I try not to think about it, but it’s part of everyday life. You’re always thinking about it in some way. You always see someone on the street who reminds you of this guy or that guy we lost. A lot of their sons became firemen. One of the guys’ daughters was a swimmer, so I kept track of her. They become intertwined in your everyday life no matter what.”
For 20 years. Forever.
