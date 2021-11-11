Donor4Sue campaign

The Leitner family of Scarsdale has launched a digital communications campaign, Donor4Sue, to spread the word about Susan Leitner’s need for a living kidney donor for transplant.
This month marks the 18-year anniversary of Sue’s first kidney transplant. Her mother, Joyce Lenard, who was 67 at the time, was not only the perfect match, but Columbia Presbyterian’s oldest living kidney donor at the time. The mother-daughter duo went on to participate in the Transplant Olympic Games, and volunteer with the National Kidney Foundation. Now, Sue says, “I’ve had to slow down a lot the last few years as my kidneys started to decline again.”
Sue has been living with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis since 1992 and is registered with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Transplant Medical Center in New York City.
There are currently more than 8,000 New Yorkers waiting on a kidney. Though live kidney donation has increased by 24% nationwide in the last decade due to its efficacy and ability to reduce wait times for recipients, only 521 people in New York volunteered as a living kidney donor in 2018. New York State’s transplant wait list remains the fourth longest in the nation.
To follow Sue’s story or register to be a donor, go to the website donor4sue.com. For more information, contact donor4sue@gmail.com.
