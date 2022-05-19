There was anticipation and enthusiasm in the Scott Room of the Scarsdale Public Library as Jinqiang Tai unveiled a four-book series four years in the making that will serve as an important tool in helping Chinese immigrants and their Chinese American children shape their identity with a love for both countries.
“They are two great nations, two great cultures,” Tai said.
On Saturday, May 14, dozens of Chinese Scarsdale residents filled the room and, as Tai’s books are in Mandarin, that was the language of choice for the presentation, which happened to be well timed with Asian Heritage Month. West met East to discover and celebrate what translates simply to “The Chinese American” reading series.
Library trustee and new vice president Laura Liu kicked off the program by saying her position on the board “belongs to the entire Chinese community.”
“The library is a public institution serving all residents and it welcomes everyone to engage with the library in every aspect, from using the facility and collections to participating in, suggesting and even leading programs to make this truly everyone’s library and center of community,” she said.
She called the event a “most joyous occasion” and the book series “a monumental achievement in Mandarin-speaking communities all over the country.”
“We look forward to this rich and beautiful series spreading wings and taking roots in many communities, families and minds,” she said.
New York State Assembly member and Scarsdale resident Amy Paulin also spoke, calling Tai “an esteemed member of the Scarsdale community.” She is proud he represents Scarsdale and “honors us by living here.”
“Scarsdale prides itself on the diversity that we have,” Paulin said. “We learn, we grow by having so many cultures in our midst. I know that my children certainly did growing up here, and I do personally as an adult. I just want to tell you that I just appreciate your being part of this community and putting down roots in this community and helping this community continue to understand and appreciate the Asian community and the Chinese community in particular.”
After getting a degree in education, Tai left China for the first time in 2004 when he wanted to study social development in London, and in 2005 he and his wife came to the United States as first generation immigrants to find jobs and settle down. They moved to Scarsdale with their two children, 7 and 13, last year.
Having children who are American citizens, Tai learned a great deal over the years about the differing attitudes of immigrant parents and their children. He said his goal is to bridge the gap and take away some of the confusion and animosity the Chinese American kids often feel. He believes he has accomplished this with the books that highlight Chinese American culture and achievements, rather than the standard weekend Chinese schoolbooks that focus on the long history of China.
Tai teaches at the Huaxia Chinese School of Greater New York in Edgemont, which is a Chinese school open for four hours on Sundays, and this work helped inform his approach.
“I found a lot of kids were not interested in learning Chinese at all,” he said. “They were really frustrated. They said it was difficult. They said there were some values they could not agree with because the traditional Chinese values are very different from America[n values]. It causes frustration and confusion for them.
“Our kids living in this country are American. We are living in a totally different world in the U.S. … I was thinking we should produce something particular for ourselves that is easy to understand about two cultures, two nations, two countries.”
Tai said he had a lot of support from the community, various organizations and professors to guide his work, which focuses on history, culture, appearance and personal narratives. The books are in Chinese to also support learning the language, though Tai hopes to translate them into English for more widespread appeal.
“For the first time in Chinese American history we have our own textbooks, particularly centered on ourselves, expressing our lives in this country and our beliefs and values in this country,” Tai said. “People were happy with this message. We have been here for more than 170 years and this is the first time it’s our voice.”
In a way, being Chinese American is a relatively new ethnic identity as Chinese immigrants or their descendants have different backgrounds coming from such a large country that features many different languages and dialects.
“We can have a powerful presence in this country, and a lot of times [we] are divided by politics, by ideology, by beliefs,” Tai said. “By doing this book I tried to cultivate a common value and also a common identity, a common awareness to bring together these Chinese Americans from different backgrounds so we can be more powerful in this country.”
The identity crisis is a real concern for Tai and others as mental health issues in Chinese American teens are on the rise. When the kids are old enough to be aware, they don’t know they are a minority, but that eventually sinks in since they look different from other kids in America. They tend not to embrace their heritage and they often revolt against their parents, especially when they are with their peers at school and claim not to like anything related to China.
“It is my dream that in the future the kids can embrace two identities — American identity and Chinese identity — to be one,” Tai said. “I hope every Chinese kid can be proud of their heritage and be a cultural ambassador. In our culture we have very good common values with [those] we have here. We should be proud of that and we should tell people about the Chinese values.”
Tai said that Chinese values vis-à-vis American values have pros and cons, but that there are many overlapping values and ones people can choose to embrace, such as democracy and individualism, while still keeping focused on the group and the family unit. Working hard in school and being self-disciplined is a key to success, something both the Chinese community and the Scarsdale community can agree on, Tai noted.
“This is why the Chinese parents do everything they can like spending a lot of money and resources and do everything they can to support their kid,” Tai said. “They hope they can be better than them[selves].”
Several speakers took the podium after Tai gave his presentation. “They mostly talked about how important it is, how the ideas in the book are really influencing them and how important it is going to be for the children,” Liu said. “It’s almost like a milestone for Chinese schools around the country. It’s something that hasn’t really been done before.”
Liu said this type of educational material for parents and their children — she called it “a family read” — was a longtime coming and noted that since so many Chinese immigrants are in “technical fields” and that “very few are in social sciences and humanities fields,” it was a waiting game for the right person to come up with the idea and execute it. She was able to see Tai’s process along the way and the perseverance it took, including a major rewrite last year that led to the final product in its “beautiful form.”
For it to be in Mandarin makes it a lot more accessible to the parents, who can use it to teach their children the language. There are parts better suited for different age groups according to the difficulty of the reading material, so it can be used for age 6 up to teens.
When teenagers and parents do a project together “it can be a little challenging,” Liu said. “This might be one of those mediums where we hope it can really bring parents and children together.”
Liu hopes the event is the first of many more to come for the community in both languages.
Vivian Lin, in addition to being school vice principal at Huaxia Chinese School, is an executive board member of the Scarsdale Chinese Association (SCA). She said she thinks the book series will help the first generation Chinese American kids, who often face an identity crisis growing up in America.
“They look different, but when they’re born they don’t know,” she said. “Gradually they figure out they are a little bit different, unique, special in that sense. In the beginning, many of them are confused why they are different and why they are treated differently in history and in their surrounding environment. Later on they can grow up stronger with this identity reclamation.”
Scarsdale has become a popular landing spot for Chinese expatriates. The Asian population in the village continues to grow.
“I have witnessed the growth of the Chinese population, especially over the past five years,” Lin said. “The biggest reason is that in Chinese tradition we actually put a lot of weight on education. The first generation immigrants would do all the things to give the next generation a chance to survive, to grow, a chance to get higher education. Scarsdale has the greatest school system around in the New York area. Scarsdale is their first choice when they are looking. Volunteerism is also very much respected by well-educated people who have careers in all fields.”
