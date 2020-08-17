On a path focused on chemical engineering, Caitlin D’Ambrosio landed an internship at Tesla and embarked on the kinds of scientific experiments that turn dreams into reality.
“Whenever I walked into the building, I felt a real purpose that the work I was doing really contributed to the greater goal of a sustainable future,” said D’Ambrosio. “I could feel the energy and motivation in the air that made any task exciting.”
A rising senior at Bucknell University majoring in chemical engineering, the Scarsdale High School graduate (class of 2017) had always been interested in STEM fields (science, technology, education and mathematics). She had pursued undergraduate research since her freshman year at college and jumped at the opportunity to work and learn at Tesla, one of the world’s top makers of battery-powered cars and clean energy initiatives. From May through July, she worked at the company’s Fremont location, one of several Tesla facilities based in California’s Silicon Valley.
A nondisclosure agreement prohibits D’Ambrosio from discussing explicit details of her assignments. All she could say is that her internship, “focused on the materials optimization of batteries that involved applying chemical engineering principles, such as material science, heat transfer, physics and thermodynamics” — but you get the gist.
“I planned, conducted and analyzed experiments that would be used to develop a greater understanding of the material and how it could be optimized for specific goals,” said D’Ambrosio. In a more general internship language, she sat in on important meetings, contributed valuable work using state-of-the-art technology, “and was surrounded by the most intelligent people in the world.”
D’Ambrosio said delivering her tasks under tight deadlines was one of the more challenging aspects of interning at Tesla.
“It seemed like everything was due yesterday. But the ability to complete complex experiments and extensive analyses in a short amount of time was crucial for success,” she said.
Founded in 2003 by visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk, Tesla was ranked the world’s top-selling battery-powered and plug-in passenger car manufacturer in 2019. SpaceX, Musk’s aerospace manufacturing and space transportation services company, designs, manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft.
A contemporary of Thomas Edison, Nikola Tesla, for whom the company is named, was a turn-of-the-20th-century inventor. He was considered a brilliant but eccentric visionary who predicted AC/DC electric current and wireless phone connectivity.
Gender diversity
At Bucknell, D’Ambrosio enjoyed a comfortable 50:50 ratio of men and women enrolled in the chemical engineering program. But women are still underrepresented in most energy and general STEM organizations, and Tesla, D’Ambrosio said, was no exception.
“When I started working there, I became intimidated. But I knew that I deserved to be there just as much as the man sitting next to me. Tesla does have an amazing community of women engineers that helped me regain my confidence. I am part of the movement to bring gender equality to the engineering workforce and being on the frontline there has been empowering.”
She also expected co-workers to be “more like robots than humans,” but found employees to be friendly and helpful, “whether it was driving somewhere, performing an experiment, or just asking for advice.”
Asked what were the main takeaways she learned from her time in Silicon Valley, D’Ambrosio said, “It is okay to ask for help. I used to think that asking for help was a sign of weakness or giving up, but by asking questions, I produced high quality work more efficiently.”
She also found it was usual to “be uncomfortable.”
“Many tasks were foreign or uncomfortable to me but, completing these, I grew into a better engineer. I was constantly being pushed beyond my comfort zone, enough so I could continuously grow and become a better engineer,” she said. “You get what you put in. There are some tasks that are not as desirable, but I tried to find the positive in these situations.”
D’Ambrosio said she thinks there is a misconception that students at SHS have to take all AT (Advanced Topics) or honors courses to be successful, but she did not. She thinks a strong work ethic and a passion for STEM are what mattered in her college and career path.
The road ahead
D’Ambrosio loves research and development, having met professionals at Tesla who have been an inspiration to her career goals. After speaking with employees and conducting experiments in an industrial lab, it became clear that a Ph.D. in chemical engineering is in her future.
“I want to produce high-quality research,” she said, “and products that will transform everyday lives and the world —- just like Tesla.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.