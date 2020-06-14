Edgemont High School senior Olivia DePietto felt devastated by the death of George Floyd. She was upset by everything she was seeing on the news and couldn’t sit back, watch and do nothing.
On June 1, DePietto set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for The Bail Project, a nonprofit organization that helps families pay for bail to restore the presumption of innocence. As of June 10, the GoFundMe surpassed its initial $5,000 goal with 146 individual donors. DePietto, 17, said she chose The Bail Project because of the nonprofit’s action in helping bail out peaceful protestors.
In tandem with her GoFundMe page, DePietto also had plans to create a physical memorial for Floyd at Crane’s Pond. After buying balloons with her own money, DePietto, with the help of family and friends, set up a makeshift monument to pay tribute to Floyd on June 6.
The memorial was up for the weekend and taken down Monday, June 8.
“I wanted to do something … to make a difference in my community and bring people together and show our love and support for George Floyd,” said DePietto.
