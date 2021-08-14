Biking, hiking, kayaking, snowshoeing, skiing, playing with his grandkids — these were the perfect pleasures of retirement for Jeffrey Sullivan. Until about two years ago.
With plummeting energy due to failing kidneys, which has gotten worse the last six months, Sullivan, who has chosen to look for living kidney donor for a transplant as opposed to starting time-consuming dialysis, hasn’t been able to live life to the fullest.
“It’s killing me — literally,” he said. “I just don’t have the wherewithal to do these things. I get tired very easily. The dialysis thing I just don’t really want to do it, but if we can’t get a kidney I don’t know what I’m going to do. I haven’t made that decision. They say I’ll have more energy, but I wouldn’t know that until I started to do it.”
According to kidney.org, dialysis “keeps your body in balance by: removing waste, salt and extra water to prevent them from building up in the body; keeping a safe level of certain chemicals in your blood, such as potassium, sodium and bicarbonate; and helping to control blood pressure.” Hemodialysis takes about four hours three times a week in a hospital, while peritoneal dialysis is done at home, and also takes time. The website also states, “a successful kidney transplant may allow you to live the kind of life you were living before you got kidney disease,” which is what makes it a more appealing option.
The Sullivans, Jeffrey and Laurie, lived in Edgemont from 1982 to 2004, moving to their winter house in Rawsonville, Vermont, thereafter, when Jeffrey retired from the New York Stock Exchange. Their children, Jeremy and Alexandra, graduated from Edgemont High School in 1998 and 2001, respectively. Laurie, who was an award-winning Edgemont reporter for The Scarsdale Inquirer and continues to freelance for its special sections, has been leading the campaign search via advertising and social media and continues to research options for her husband. “We’re looking all over,” she said.
Jeffrey turned 80 in May and his age limits where he can get the transplant done. The Sullivans found that New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center has a strong history of doing transplants for all ages, so they are confident that once a donor is found it will be a successful surgery.
“I like their attitude toward age — they don’t discriminate — and they’ve had very good success with people 80 and over,” Laurie said. “We spent two solid days there in April and met with everyone and had every test you can imagine. Living donor numbers are up compared to the past, but there’s so much more demand than supply.”
While Jeffrey is now on an official cadaver (deceased) donor list, the waiting list can be upward of six to eight years in this part of the country, which is why the family is searching on its own for a living donor.
“We thought we had a donor and she was a match and she was supposed to go forward with the second round of testing and she backed out at the last minute,” Laurie said. “We were really bummed about that. We’ve had a bunch of people come forward from seeing this on Instagram and Facebook, but they had different health issues that precluded them from being donors.”
Donors face no medical expenses, which are covered by Jeffrey’s insurance, and any lost wages and ancillary expenses are covered by Brooklyn-based nonprofit Renewal. A donor to help Jeffrey must have O or B blood type and be essentially fit as a fiddle — no heart disease, cancer, diabetes, kidney problems, etc. The screening process is thorough and involves several stages of testing.
“It’s very time-consuming and it’s a very slow process,” Laurie said. “It’s pretty in-depth. They want to make sure whoever the candidate is is 100% healthy and 100% a match.”
The surgery is done laparoscopically with minimal scarring, and has a recovery time of about two to four weeks.
Jeff knows he is “not getting any younger” and that the longer he sits around the tougher it will be for him to get back to a healthy lifestyle, so the sooner the better in finding a donor as far as he is concerned.
“It’s up and down,” he said. “Sometimes I feel good and I can do more and the other days I can’t. The disease is getting me. You just keep putting the message out there and hope. It’s like fishing — you put the line out and hope you get a bite.”
A good day is when Jeffrey and Laurie can take a stroll up to the pond near their house, though Jeffrey still keeps busy with household chores.
“If you own a house you always have something to do in that respect,” Jeffrey said. “I try to cut the grass when I can. I did some yesterday and if I can’t do all I want to do, I spread it out over time. We have to do a lot of things here for ourselves, like we don’t have garbage pickup or postal service, so we have to go out and do that. It’s little things like that that keeps me busy.”
The good news is that Jeffrey isn’t in pain due to his kidney failure. He gets tired and doesn’t have much of an appetite. Laurie often has to remind him to eat.
“The last time we went down to visit our grandsons they had games in the morning,” Laurie said. “Jeff doesn’t get up early enough. He couldn’t get out of bed in time to go watch them play. That’s something he normally would have done. He was just not able to have the energy to get out of bed. And just going out to play with them is not on the table for him.”
And for a longtime winter sports aficionado who used to own a ski shop, Jeffrey finds that his inner body thermometer is out of whack.
“He gets cold very easily, so he gets uncomfortable and has to dress warmer than he normally would,” Laurie said. “This was a guy that was never cold. He used to go out there when it was 20 below and I was sitting by the fire and now it’s the summer and he’s walking around with a fleece on.”
Next summer he’d like to be wearing short sleeves in a kayak.
To get the process started to see if you are a match, contact Renewal at r24255@renewal.org or call 718-431-9831, ext. 209.
Does not mention if any of his family is a match. At that age, he should be thinking about dying with dignity not in getting a kidney that could benefit a much younger patient. Yes, I'm in a similar situation and yes, I do not want dialysis either. I would like that NYS to approve dying with dignity, but apparently was more important to approve marijuana
