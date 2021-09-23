Hunter’s cure hunters

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Robin Schultz and her daughter-in-law Iris Schultz spent their time in Scarsdale looking for a hobby while they cared for Iris’ then-3.5-year-old son Hunter, who has had developmental issues since he was a baby. It was an additionally difficult time as Hunter wasn’t always able to see doctors and specialists and receive the care he needed.
Finally in May 2020, following a second round of genetic testing, Hunter’s “three-year diagnostic odyssey” revealed devastating news. Hunter was diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 4B3 (CMT4B3), a rare degenerative neuromuscular disease that doctors said has no cure and no treatment. They told the family to come back in a year just to see how far the disease had progressed.
Though 3 million people worldwide suffer from CMT4B3, what makes Hunter’s case so rare is his age — it is more likely to impact people in adulthood than childhood. It’s so rare, especially in kids, that even though it’s under the umbrella of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, it doesn’t get the attention of the more well-known and widespread neuromuscular diseases.
Hunter was born undersized and was always delayed in his development. “No one knew why,” Iris said. “We took him to every specialist you could possibly think of in New York City to see what was going on. Everyone said, ‘Don’t worry, he’s going to catch up.’”
Hunter kept seeing every doctor and expert his parents could find throughout the years. When Hunter turned 2 and wasn’t walking, they were officially alarmed, but again there was nothing tangible anyone could tell them — until they got back that second round of genetic testing.
“When [the doctor] told us we were completely blindsided,” Iris said. “We weren’t expecting it. Everyone for so long said [Hunter] was fine and he’d already had the genetic testing. The doctor said it was very rare and to brace ourselves for what we were going to read on the internet and that there’s not a lot known about the disease. We were in complete and utter shock. We felt like our lives were over. We were isolated already and what we were told is not a life.”
Despite the physical, occupational and speech therapies Hunter has been receiving for years, which have yielded progress, if nothing changes his muscles will progressively lose function, which could lead to paralysis and blindness. Hunter already wears orthotics to help stabilize his walking — he falls often, but gets back up quickly, and can’t maneuver stairs on his own — and he also wears eyeglasses and has trouble speaking, despite being cognitively “bright.”
After initially breaking down in tears as a family — parents Iris and Brett, a 2004 Scarsdale High School graduate, and grandparents Robin and Billy, 30-year Scarsdale residents — Iris and Robin collected themselves and found their pandemic hobby: they “became scientists.”
“The first thing I did was I downloaded ‘Molecular Biology for Dummies,’” Robin said. “That’s what I was reading at night. And I hated science in high school.”
Soon enough they started Hunter’s CMT4B3 Research Foundation (hunterstribe.org), rallied scientists around the world, began raising funds and are hoping to find a way to correct the coding error in the SBF1 gene that prevents a certain protein of Hunter’s from working. The goal is to preserve his quality of life and that of others suffering the same fate now and in the future.
“What we’ve accomplished in the last year and a half, everyone is saying, is remarkable,” Robin said.
Iris and Robin, a lawyer, spent days and nights online doing their homework and they were shocked when scientists from around the world not only responded, but took interest. Of course, research and development requires money, which they learned for rare diseases becomes parent- and patient-driven.
“We quickly learned there are other rare disease parents out there developing and who have developed treatments for their children,” Iris said. “Once we knew that was a possibility we knew we had to be one of those families. We weren’t going to sit back and watch him waste away. If you meet him he’s your typical 4-year-old boy and the thought of him slowly losing his mobility and experiencing nerve pain and his vision rapidly declining and going blind and not being able to speak, it’s horrible. We have to fight for him and all these other children.”
In an age of Zoom, the Schultzes put together the first CMT4B3 research symposium with 25 doctors and scientists around the world who wanted to find out more and begin collaborative research and testing as soon as possible. Robin was proud to have “rallied the scientific world.”
Iris and Robin also started a patient registry — they recently discovered an 11-year-old who died from CMT4B3 — and are pushing to get CMT4B3 included in genetic testing because from what they have read and experienced, many people could have been misdiagnosed or are undiagnosed because the gene wasn’t being tested for. They expect more patients to be discovered.
“Part of the reason so many of these scientists wanted to come on board and work with us is because they really feel the science is there and we’re very close to all these treatments becoming a reality,” Iris said. “Because Hunter is so functional right now, they feel they can really make a difference in his life. It really put a face behind the disease.”
One of the first connections the Schultz family made was with Scarsdale’s Amy Cayne Schwartz, who is president, co-executive director and general counsel for Genome Project-write (GP-write), where she began working in 2016 following working at law firms Nixon Peabody LLP and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP. Robin’s niece was a college friend of Schwartz’s at UPenn. The introduction was an instant game-changer.
“They have been tenacious,” Schwartz said. “The progress they have made in such a short period of time has been tremendous and I have the most respect for their dedication to finding a cure for Hunter. I explained to them that it’s a huge problem, rare genetic diseases, because there isn’t enough investment.
“It was just clear there were a lot of ways we could work together and I was happy to support their efforts in any way that I could. I saw how passionate they were. It really played to my heartstrings due to personal history.”
GP-write, which uses a computer-aided design (CAD) program that creates biotherapeutics by editing genomic sequences, was founded after the Human Genome Project finished creating a blueprint from which scientists were able to sequence thousands of different species’ genomes, leading to new technologies. The “sequel” is geared toward writing genomes now that can be read.
“What’s been really fascinating to observe being tapped into the whole ecosystem is the patience and dedication scientists have to exhibit to see their projects through to success, how often there are setbacks — how things don’t go as you intended — and how you have to persevere,” Schwartz said. “A lot of other careers offer more immediate satisfaction or results that are tangible. With science it’s really a matter of focus, dedication and patience. In the field of genome engineering it’s just advancing at breakneck speed with tremendous tech advances over the last five years.”
She added, “The goal of GP-write is to drive down the cost a thousand-fold of writing genomes over the next 10 years.”
Schwartz, who later joined the board of Hunter’s CMT4B3 Research Foundation, is a corporate lawyer by training and worked in that field for many years, but she was drawn to GP-write based on family history and fascination by the industry. Like Iris and Robin, Schwartz has done a lot of self-learning and also started taking classes at MIT.
“The secret is that I am so much more into the science,” Schwartz said. “The law is so boring and the science is amazing. In that way I’ve always wanted to be able to inspire people who have left the workforce or aren’t happy in careers, which is a huge problem. You can pivot and it has given me great joy and fulfillment.”
Though there is a wide range of groups, scientists, doctors and medical centers the Schultz family is working with, including GP-write, two of the major contributors are Dr. Scott Harper and the Gene Therapy-Split Vector Project at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Dr. Stephan Zuchner of Mini-Gene Project and Case Study at University of Miami.
“The great thing about the gene therapy aspect is you don’t have to know how the disease is working if you can fix the underlying problem, if we can replace the faulty gene and provide a treatment,” Iris said. “We are so lucky to have two amazing scientists working on two different gene therapy projects for CMT4B3.”
In addition to gene therapy, they are exploring repurposing drugs that are already FDA approved to see if anything could be helpful.
“We’ve been encouraged, not discouraged,” Robin said. “Ten, even five years ago we wouldn’t have been able to do this. It’s around the corner now that there are these gene therapies. And the ones we’re doing are groundbreaking — and if it works it could help thousands of diseases. I don’t know how we did it, but we’re doing it.”
Brett is in awe of what his mom and wife have achieved thus far.
“I’m very amazed and impressed by all of the work,” Brett said. “It’s unbelievable what they’re doing. Every day there’s a never-ending list of things to do. As a rare disease family, there’s no roadmap that they can [use to] come help you, even the doctors. To have to learn this process has been exhausting, amazing and very rewarding because I think we’re going to help a lot of people. It’s going to be a very long road for sure, but we have a lot of hope that we can make a difference.”
With schools opening back up, during the week Iris and Hunter are back in the city, where Hunter attends a center-based school in Hell’s Kitchen and continues his supportive care after school, which makes for long days that cause fatigue.
Over the summer, Hunter spent three weeks in Boston and this month two weeks on Long Island doing intensive therapies as they try to build up as many skills and muscles before they begin to deteriorate.
“We are so proud of him,” Brett said. “He’s just an amazing kid, just a special kid. He’s very happy. Even though he’s going through all this he’s a happy kid. He’s doing an amazing job. I’m proud of him and his progress. He works really hard.”
On weekends, everyone is back in Scarsdale running around and enjoying the local life.
“We were very grateful to have Scarsdale to go to,” Brett said. “We still have a great community there and it was really nice to be outside and have more space for Hunter to walk around. He loves Scarsdale, going to the local ice cream shops, he loves spending time with my mom and dad, he likes swimming.”
Hunter’s grandfather Billy has been a 30-year volunteer firefighter with Scarsdale Company 3 and when Brett lived in Scarsdale he was also a volunteer. The company recently donated $1,000 to the foundation. With the nonprofit, all funds raised go to research. Any overhead is covered by the family. “If we were asking our friends and family and community for money, we wanted them to know it’s going directly to the research,” Iris said.
So far the Schultz family has raised $450,000 and needs to reach $1 million by the end of the year with a new fundraising campaign that launches this week.
“We’re all in a race against time because we don’t know how much longer we have left with our children as we know them,” Iris said. “We’re working around the clock. All day, every day. It might not be enough to save Hunter, but we know it’s going to help other kids and families, so we’re giving it all we have.”
(1) comment
Thank you for publishing this story. As the parent of a child with a rare disease, I appreciate what this family is going through. As an advocate, I'm amazed by what they have accomplished in a few short years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.