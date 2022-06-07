Katz heads up library board

The Scarsdale Public Library (SPL) board of trustees appointed longtime Scarsdale resident Gary Katz to a one-year term as president of the board as of May 1. He takes over the role from Felicia Block.
Katz, who has lived in Fox Meadow for 30 years with his wife, Leslye, and their children, Michelle and Daniel, said his commitment to SPL began as a participant in the early stages of the public/private partnership to raise funds for the library renovation completed in 2020. As a member of the campaign team to raise private funds, he often heard how libraries touched people in a variety of personal ways — from introducing children to the world through stories and books, to recalling a special workspace used so often in high school or college, to browsing new books from a favorite author, to reading a newspaper, to learning a new skill, or to starting the cycle all over again with a new grandchild.
More than 10 years ago our community made a commitment to expand the services of our library and, with the adoption of a new strategic plan, redesigned our library space and enhanced the resources, services and programs for our residents,” Katz told the Inquirer.
He said the library board is “excited” to support SPL’s executive director, Beth Bermel, as the library explores new services, offers new technologies and grows existing programs. He also volunteers at Scarsdale Synagogue Temples Tremont and Emanu-El, and previously served on the Scarsdale Bowl Committee, the School Board Nominating Committee and was active in youth sports in Fox Meadow.
“I am excited to take the leadership role on the Scarsdale Public Library board of trustees,” he said. “Joining the library board has offered me the opportunity to contribute to our community and I am very fortunate to work with a terrific team of board members.” They are: Laura Liu, Jordan Copeland, Robert Jeremiah, Pedro Ladislau, Scott Gerwin, Stephanie Wechsler, Betty Pforzheimer and Diksha Mudbhary.
