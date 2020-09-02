A chapter of SAVE Promise Club at Scarsdale High School has been started and will launch its first activity of the school year Sept. 8. SAVE — Students Against Violence Everywhere — is connected to Sandy Hook Promise. In every school and community nationwide, there are young people who suffer silently because they feel left out, alone or invisible. Those who are isolated can become victims of bullying, violence, and/or depression. The main goal of SAVE Promise Club is to prevent violence and self-harm before it happens.
Kindness Rocks, a communitywide event for all ages, will run through Sept. 30. Find a rock or shell, paint it, and leave it for someone else to find. You can write a message of inspiration, hope, or anything that you think will bring a smile to another person’s face. Maybe leave a painted rock by the front door of a classmate you know who won’t be returning to school, or a painted shell on the grass of an older neighbor’s yard. You can even line your school walkway with rocks as a welcome back to students. By bringing some joy to one another we can also brighten up our town.
Contact SAVE president Sasha Forman or vice president Carly Gelles at savepromiseclubshs@gmail.com with any questions or if any high school students want to get involved with the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.