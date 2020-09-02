'Kindness Rocks'

Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.