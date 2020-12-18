United Hebrew of New Rochelle announced a major gift from Scarsdale residents Malcolm H. Lazarus and his wife, Patricia Lazarus, in support of memory care on United Hebrew’s senior care campus in New Rochelle. The gift will endow Willow Gardens, Westchester’s first assisted living residence dedicated exclusively to Alzheimer’s and dementia care. In gratitude, the facility will now be known as “Willow Gardens — The Patricia and Malcolm H. Lazarus Pavilion.”
The Lazarus couple are longtime supporters of United Hebrew. For nearly 40 years, Malcolm Lazarus served as a volunteer and officer of the United Hebrew of New Rochelle Board of Directors. His leadership and family’s support have been instrumental in shaping United Hebrew into the organization that it is today, according to Rita Mabli, president and CEO.
“Mal and Patricia care deeply about providing a high quality of life for the elderly. Their extraordinary gift exemplifies their longstanding, visionary commitment to superior care for seniors across the region,” she said.
With the couple’s support over the years, United Hebrew has been transformed from its modest beginnings as a home for the aged to a full continuum of care offering a broad array of services including long-term skilled nursing, short-term rehab, assisted living, memory care, senior housing and home health care.
Mr. Lazarus joined the board in 1982 and served as president five times between 1993 and 2007. He also served as chair and senior chair of the board. He has chaired the organization’s fundraising since 1998 and served as chair of the UGC Foundation since its formation in 2000. He also was a founding member of United Hebrew’s Strategic Planning Committee and founded and endowed United Hebrew’s art gallery.
“The Lazarus’ family commitment to United Hebrew has ensured that we have a rock-solid foundation to build upon,” Mabli said. “Their investment makes certain that we will be able to care for some of our most vulnerable citizens for generations to come.”
Mr. and Mrs. Lazarus have been married for over 55 years. Residents of Scarsdale, the couple has three sons, Steven, David and Andy, and seven grandchildren.
