Little Free Library in Edgemont

Anya Pathak, a rising fifth grader at Greenville Elementary School, launched Edgemont Free Library in her neighborhood to coincide with her 10th birthday in August. With public libraries closed due to the pandemic and limited in-person social interactions, books could become “best friends.” Pathak’s initiative allows her to share her books with everyone in the community and also encourage others to do the same. The library, at 310 S. Healy Ave., is open 24/7 and is free.
“Setting up the Edgemont Free Library is my way of ‘giving back’ to the community that I live, thrive, and love dearly,” said Anya.
She got permission from the town for the installation and with her father and 3-year-old brother, they installed the library in their front yard. To increase awareness, she created and distributed flyers in the neighborhood and created a website — edgemontfreelibrary.org — with information about the library location and an up-to-date catalog.
