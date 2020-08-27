Little Free Library in Edgemont

Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.