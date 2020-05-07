Meet your former neighbor: Tri-City ValleyCats owner Bill Gladstone has best seats in house

There is a quiet buzz around Joseph L. Bruno Stadium (“The Joe”) two hours before the Tri-City ValleyCats take on the visiting Jamestown Jammers on Friday, Aug. 9. [Digital editor’s note: This was originally published in The Scarsdale Inquirer Aug. 16, 2013. Gladstone recently died due to COVID-19.] Full-time and seasonal staff are involved with their final preparations for the game, including making and transporting food — there is special fare for Italian night — getting events promotions ready and working on the kids’ play area, while the ushers wipe the rain off each and every seat in the 4,500-capacity stadium. The late afternoon downpour over, the grounds crew starts the drying and smoothing process for the infield dirt and grass.
Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the music starts blaring over the public address system as the fans start lining up outside the gate at the front of the minor league ballpark. The visiting Jammers hitters, wearing black shorts and T-shirts with the gold letter “P” — for “Pirates,” or perhaps “Pittsburgh” — are still sauntering between their locker room on the first base side to and from the batting cages on the other side of the park. The hometown ValleyCats are nowhere to be seen.
Soon enough the first wave of fans floods the park and the party begins just over 90 minutes before the first pitch.
This is Troy, New York’s little slice of baseball heaven, a $12 million park on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College. The stadium was built for the ValleyCats, who relocated from Pittsfield, Mass., in 2002. Tri-City (representing Albany, Schenectady and Troy) had previously been the Little Falls (NY) Mets from 1977-88 and the Pittsfield Mets from 1989-2000. For 2001 only, they were the Pittsfield Astros during a transition year while “The Joe” was under construction.
When it became clear to team owner Bill Gladstone that an upgrade to Wahconah Park in Pittsfield was nowhere in sight, he sought other options and wound up moving the team back to New York.
Part of the moving process was going from an affiliation with the New York Mets to the Houston Astros in 2001, but the team did stay in the 14-team New York-Penn League, a short season Class A league.
“We’ve always had extraordinary relationships, whether it was the Mets or the Astros, because they look at us as baseball people who care about baseball, not about making as much money as you can,” said Gladstone, who moved from Larchmont to Scarsdale around the time the team moved to the capital region. “There are a lot of people in minor league baseball who are in it for a variety of reasons, but it doesn’t always jibe with the wishes of the major league club.”
In 1989, Gladstone was working for accounting firm Arthur Young and led the merger with Ernst & Whinney to form Ernst & Young, of which he was co-CEO. However, with a mandatory retirement age of 60 rapidly approaching, Gladstone knew he still had a lot of business life left in him and was looking for his next project or investment.
“I needed another career,” the now 82-year-old Gladstone said. “When you retire and you want to do something and you love baseball and your wife does, too, you get lucky. I was introduced then to the Mets by Peter O’Malley and Bowie Kuhn, who was the commissioner at the time and on the board of the Hall of Fame. I met the Mets and found they had a team that was available and that’s the history.”
Gladstone was on the board of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown before he got into the baseball business. He knew many influential people in the game through business and the Hall of Fame. Peter O’Malley, then owner of the Los Angles Dodgers, said to Gladstone, “Well, you could buy a minor league team.”
“And so I did,” Gladstone said.
Gladstone and his wife Millie grew up with what he called “the real Dodgers,” meaning the Brooklyn Dodgers. “We were baseball fans at an early age,” Gladstone said. “That was the key thing in life.”
Jackie Robinson and Pee Wee Reese were his favorite players. Gladstone was a teen when Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947. He is a big fan of the movie “42.”
Millie’s love for the game has been a driving force in Gladstone’s second career as a baseball owner.
“If she didn’t share my passion for baseball, it couldn’t happen,” Gladstone said. “On our second date we went to Ebbets Field with my parents, which is so preposterous — to think you would go on a date with someone you didn’t know very well with your parents. But we did … That was life. That was 62 years ago.”
Getting the job done
Gladstone and some investors purchased the Pittsfield Mets. After almost 10 years, however, they “just could not get the stadium in the kind of shape you needed for what is called for today in the minor leagues.”
Enter New York State Senate majority leader Joe Bruno. He got the funding to build the stadium in Troy that bears his name. HVCC and Rensselaer County own the stadium, which is leased to the ValleyCats. Gladstone said that “under ideal circumstances” the lease is good for 20 years, this being the 12th.
“We think it’s a great ballpark,” Gladstone said. “If you see other parks, this one stands up with any of them. There are no benches — everyone has got a seat equal to the most expensive one in terms of size. That was our objective.”
In addition to the regular stands, plenty of concessions areas and a team store, there are 10 luxury suites, four picnic areas, a bar and grill in the outfield, “The Porch” private party area and a grass berm seating area near the visiting bullpen in right field. The team’s popular mascot is Southpaw the ValleyCat.
Rick Murphy, the team’s vice president and general manager who oversees day-to-day operations, was already with Pittsfield when Gladstone became the principal owner in 1991. For over two decades he has worked closely with Gladstone “to develop fans for life by creating an experience that’s affordable, fun and entertaining in a clean and safe environment,” Murphy said.
They are doing just that. Fans line up to get in early and spend time in the park well before the first pitch. They walk in and know where they are going, as if they are walking into their own homes. They know each other and most are already sporting ValleyCats gear when they come to the park.
There is definitely Gladstone influence there.
“My life, which was dedicated to my profession, all I did was work,” Gladstone said. “I was used to working 70-80 hours a week for a lot of years. I’ve always been involved in what I’m involved in.”
Though there are challenges in running a minor league affiliate, it seems like more play than work to Gladstone. At this point it is, compared to his corporate days, especially having a 25-year veteran in Murphy to rely on.
“Bill brings a wealth of business experience and he’s highly respected within the industry,” Murphy said, noting that in addition to the Hall of Fame board, Gladstone also serves on the governing board for MiLB and the executive committee of the NYPL. “Unlike a lot a minor league teams where the owners don’t attend the games and they’re only concerned about the financial well-being of the enterprise, Bill brings a philosophy that it’s not all about making the last dollar — it’s about doing it the right way. Some minor league parks are more entertainment-based and baseball takes a back seat. What we try to do is not interfere with the baseball.
“You’ll see a lot of promotional and gimmicky things and themes — like tonight is Italian night — and we have T-shirt tosses and that sort of stuff, but once the play is under way, we don’t interfere from the baseball side of the game and a lot of that comes from Bill’s leadership and philosophy, and mine as well. We agree the integrity of the game is important. We’re steadfast in making sure that’s preserved. I think we do it the right way.”
Matt Galante, whom many would recognize as a coach with the Mets from 2002-04, has been working mostly with the Houston Astros for the past four decades as a coach and in the front office. Though he’s not working with the Astros this year, he came to see the Gladstones and the ValleyCats last Friday.
“I’d come in and see Bill’s team every year, at least two or three times,” Galante said. “I got to know Bill and Millie pretty well and I thought I’d come up and see them again. He brings a lot of enthusiasm. He likes to win. He’s great to the kids. Any kid that plays here remembers it because it’s one of the best franchises that Houston has.”
Twenty-seven former ValleyCats players are commemorated on a board outside the main gate at “The Joe” — the first one is pitcher Matt Albers from 2003, who made his major league debut on July 25, 2006, and the latest is pitcher Chia-Jen Lo, not long ago on July 31, 2013. The most notable ex-ValleyCats both played in Tri-City in 2004: Ben Zobrist (Tampa Bay Rays All-Star) and Hunter Pence (Houston Astros All-Star, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants).
“We keep tabs on them,” Gladstone said. “It’s become more difficult. Years ago we really got to know the players and still run into some of them. Lately it’s become — particularly here, which is a much bigger stadium than Pittsfield, where you had to bump into each other just by walking around — tougher to get to know all the guys. We’ve had some good ballplayers and it’s a lot of fun.”
Pittsfield featured a solid list of names well known to Mets fans: Edgardo Alfonzo, Jason Isringhausen, Jeromy Burnitz, Ty Wigginton, Bill Pulsipher, Benny Agbayani, Preston Wilson, Jay Payton, Vance Wilson and Jason Phillips. There was also Brian Daubach (Red Sox fame) and A.J. Burnett (Florida Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates), who Murphy recalls pitching “a gem” when Pittsfield won the NYPL championship in 1997. “The irony there,” Murphy said, “was our pitching coach was Bob Stanley,” who was on the 1986 Red Sox, whom the Mets beat in the World Series.
Just as the Pittsfield Mets were NYPL champs, the ValleyCats won in 2010 when the team won one of its four Stedler Division titles, a feat last achieved in 2012. This summer, Tri-City is leading the division with a 32-22 record heading into this week’s All-Star break, a 1.5-game lead over the Lowell Spinners.
From the NYPL, the ValleyCats have won the Leon Pinckney Award for Promotional Excellence in 2007 and 2009, the Vince McNamara Outstanding Club in 2008 and the Robert F. Julian Community & Baseball Service Award in 2011. In addition, Tri-City was named Business Review’s Best Places to Work in 2011, won Baseball America’s Bob Freitas Short Season Organization of the Year in 2009 and was honored with the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Van Rensselaer Award for Contributions to Area Communities in 2012.
At home in Tri-City
The ValleyCats play 76 regular season games, 38 at home and the Gladstones — unless there is something for the Hall of Fame or family business — are at every game. They rent a suite of rooms in town for the summer and make the 2.5-hour drive from Scarsdale to Troy for homestands during the summer. Murphy called it their “dual citizenship.”
“One, I love it, two, it’s my business,” Gladstone said. “But I don’t look at it as a business. It’s my pleasure. We like being there and I think the fans like to see that you’re interested in it. I’m probably one of a few minor league owners who goes to a lot of the games, but a lot of them are working, doing other things. It’s not like they’re not interested.”
When Gladstone walks to and from his seats, which are in the stands — the first two rows directly behind home plate where they are protected from foul balls by a mesh screen — not a luxury box looking down on everyone, Tri-City fans stop him to say hello as he walks through the stands. They know him and he knows them.
“Virtually all of them do know me because if they’re fans they’re here more than a few times,” Gladstone said. “The other day we had an 11 o’clock game for summer camps and we had seven friends and so I took one of the skyboxes. A couple of fans said, ‘Oh, you weren’t at the game the other day.’ They expect you to be there. It’s important. It matters to them.”
Family and friends are constantly with the Gladstones with the best seats in the house at “The Joe.” Last Friday, their Scarsdale neighbors, Jon and Robin Katz, finally made the trip. It was their first experience with minor league baseball and they were getting into the groove quickly.
“They’ve been trying to get us to come and here we are,” Jon Katz said. “We’ve lived next to them for seven years and they are the nicest people you will ever meet.
“I’ve been dying to come up. All the other neighbors have come up and I finally looked at the schedule and said we were going today. And it was pouring rain, the Taconic was closed at one point, but we got up here anyway. We got to the hotel, we met them and it was still raining. I asked if they were going to play and Bill said, ‘Don’t worry, they’re gonna play. I’ve got a sell-out — we’re playing.’”
Katz was most impressed with Millie: “She’s a panic. She loves this. She has her little good luck charm around her neck. She’s really into it more than Bill as a fan. She knows who everybody is and what they’re doing. She follows the players, even the ones that go up.”
The Gladstones aren’t the only ValleyCats fans. In 2002, the team drew 3,011 fans per game for their first year, and dipped slightly to 2,971 in the team’s sophomore season as the weather had a negative impact. Attendance was up to 3,069 in 2004 and it has gone up every year since to over 4,000 per game. This year the team is averaging 4,198 per home game in the 4,500-seat stadium. They are fifth in attendance in the NYPL with the Brooklyn Cyclones leading the way at 6,183 per game.
Last summer, the ValleyCats set an attendance record for the ninth straight year, drawing 159,966 fans, including a franchise record 17 sellouts.
“This is a fantastic place,” Galante said. “It’s a small community, but they can get 4,000 people every night. Fan support has been fantastic. All the years I’ve been coming here people just gravitate to this place. I don’t know if it’s because it’s a small city and there’s not much else to do, but once baseball season starts, people are here.”
Tickets are as low as $5.50 and as high as $10.50.
“I would say it’s the best entertainment in town,” Gladstone said. “When we started here it was $5, $6 and $8. You can’t go to the movies for that. It’s reasonable. Four people — two adults, two children — can come on a Sunday, have four hot dogs, two sodas, two beers and admission for $25 for the four of them. People understand that we’re part of the community and feel a part of it.”
The capital region has featured minor league teams for basketball, lacrosse, soccer, arena football, tennis and ice hockey. Previous baseball franchises were the Troy Haymakers (1871-72), Troy Trojan baseball club (1882-89), Amsterdam Rugmakers (1938-51), Schenectady Blue Jays (1951-57), Albany Senators (1954), Albany-Colonie A’s (1983-84) and the Albany-Colonie Yankees (1985-94).
Adam Sichko of “The Business Review” declared Tri-City’s success “no small feat: The area has been a graveyard for professional sports, cycling through a range of teams that never seem to stick” in a March 2012 article.
Just when it looked like you couldn’t get anything done in New York State’s capital, based on the number of live bodies at ValleyCats games each summer fortunes have clearly changed. No bones about it.
