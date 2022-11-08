The Greenburgh Nature Center (GNC) dedicated “Cathy’s Meadow” Oct. 23 to honor the volunteer behind the vision and passion to create a native plant meadow.
The meadow at the Greenburgh Nature Center, located at 99 Dromore Road in Scarsdale, takes on a different character and personality with each season. A nearly 2-acre meadow with native grasses and perennials springs to life in the early months of the year, demonstrates an abundance of vibrant colors throughout the growing season, and in winter provides necessary shelter for wildlife.
On a previously abandoned apple orchard of the GNC’s preserve, a native plant meadow, outdoor classrooms and butterfly arbor were planted and constructed as a demonstration of the center’s goal to instill the stewardship necessary to protect our planet’s sensitive ecosystems. The endeavor was spearheaded by Hartsdale resident Cathy Ludden, a board member and past president of the nature center, who is also a major donor and passionate volunteer there.
The meadow’s ecological value supports many native species of insects and butterflies, in addition to other wildlife that benefit from the diversity of food and shelter the native plants provide. The butterfly arbor, stone ring and oak circle are outdoor classrooms for school groups and visitors to experience a natural meadow and healthy forest landscape that is rapidly disappearing throughout New York and beyond.
Alix Dunn, executive director of the GNC, said, “The visionary behind the transformation, Cathy Ludden, designed, constructed, and continues to devote time and financial contributions toward maintaining the meadow, butterfly arbor, stone classroom and oak circle.”
Dunn continued, “Cathy was the catalyst to creating a thriving demonstration of a valuable ecological landscape and resource that has become a teaching guide for inspiring the planting and preserving of native gardens throughout Westchester County.”
Others joined in Ludden’s vision and passion to create the landscape. Bill Boyce of Biosphere Landscape Architects, a talented landscape architect, donated his design services to the nature center. Boyce brought his expertise in natural landscape restoration to the project. He designed a space that would retain the best features of the site, while adding places for education and contemplation. Later, Boyce constructed the Butterfly Arbor, taking his design inspiration from the wings of a Monarch butterfly.
Larry Weaner of Larry Weaner Design, the foremost authority in the Northeastern U.S. on designing and planting native meadows, formulated a custom seed mix using a complex formula based on seed germination rates, aggressiveness of various species, length of time each species takes to germinate and establish roots, and many other factors. Weaner also donated his time and expertise for the meadow project.
Guy Pardee, owner of Suburban Natives and certified arborist and expert on native trees, is the primary hands-on caretaker of the meadow. Pardee maintains the meadow throughout the seasons and provides knowledge to the staff at the GNC in invasive plant management, control of aggressive native species, and the replanting of areas for diversity of plant species.
Memorializing Ludden’s contribution to the GNC as Cathy’s Meadow recognizes her decade-long commitment to empowering the next generation to carefully steward natural resources. To honor and thank Ludden, the staff and board held a dedication of Cathy’s Meadow at the nature center Oct. 23. Supported by the town of Greenburgh, Supervisor Paul Feiner praised Ludden’s commitment to the community and Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s office presented a proclamation acknowledging her contributions.
Visitors to Cathy’s Meadow are apt to find Ludden there penning her next “Around the Grounds” blog and smiling at how her dream turned into a native landscape for many to enjoy for years to come.
The Greenburgh Nature Center’s mission is to inspire passion, curiosity, respect and action for our natural world. The center has been a leader in environmental education since 1975. Its 33-acre property includes a woodland preserve with hiking trails, pollinator gardens, nature’s discovery playground, native wildflower meadow, barnyard and more than 100 animals. For more information, visit greenburghnaturecenter.org or call 914-723-3470.
