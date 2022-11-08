Cathy Ludden Meadow GNC photo

Hartsdale resident Cathy Ludden, above. Top, native plants thrive in Cathy’s Meadow at the Greenburgh Nature Center.

 Eric Rothenberg Photo

The Greenburgh Nature Center (GNC) dedicated “Cathy’s Meadow” Oct. 23 to honor the volunteer behind the vision and passion to create a native plant meadow.

The meadow at the Greenburgh Nature Center, located at 99 Dromore Road in Scarsdale, takes on a different character and personality with each season. A nearly 2-acre meadow with native grasses and perennials springs to life in the early months of the year, demonstrates an abundance of vibrant colors throughout the growing season, and in winter provides necessary shelter for wildlife.

