Scarsdale resident and State Assembly Member Amy Paulin addresses the Scarsdale Woman’s Club last month.

Her work with the Scarsdale Woman’s Club, the Scarsdale League of Women Voters and My Sisters’ Place prior to going into politics has continued to shape the career of 88th District State Assembly Member Amy Paulin, a 42-year resident of Scarsdale, and has helped her become one of the most prolific lawmakers in the state.

On the verge of having more than 300 of her sponsored bills signed into law, Paulin spoke to a full house of women and men at the Woman’s Club late last month. Among the main causes Paulin has championed over the years are state government reform, supporting children and families, helping victims of domestic violence and sex trafficking, and focusing on education, health care, renewable energy, animal welfare and ending gun violence. She has also taken on issues brought to her by her constituents in Scarsdale, Eastchester, Edgemont, Tuckahoe, Bronxville, Pelham, Pelham Manor, and parts of New Rochelle and White Plains over the years.

