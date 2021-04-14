Like many others since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Scarsdale teenager Ryan Hirsch has spent a lot more time riding his bike.
Hirsch, who has enjoyed biking and mountain biking since he was a youngster, has a passion for fixing things, especially bicycles.
While riding with family and friends last year, he noticed bicyclists everywhere, and he realized that meant a lot more bikes would need repairs. So he started helping friends with bike repairs, and word quickly spread in the community.
“Since I learned to ride I’ve been invested in biking and I also enjoy fixing things,” Hirsch said, who lives in Quaker Ridge and attends the Leffell School in Hartsdale. “With the pandemic I started to bike a lot more frequently than I used to, and I noticed on the road a lot more people biking, so I thought it would be a good idea to share my talent and allow others nearby to have a place where they could get their bikes fixed.”
He started by just fixing bikes for family and friends.
Then one day while biking on a trail, Hirsch met a cyclist who needed help with a disabled bike and he offered his services.
Hirsch said that cyclist contacted Hirsch for repairs multiple times since then, and spread the word to others.
“At first, I started out just fixing and tuning up bikes for family and friends. Then we started telling neighbors and then we started walking around handing out flyers,” said Hirsch.
Hirsch has no idea how many bikes he has worked on, but estimates he’s completed “several dozens” of repairs. His repeat customers are an indication that he knows what he is doing — many people come to Hirsch for repairs on one bike and then return with others to be fixed..
For Hirsch, bicycle repairs go hand in hand with bike riding. When Hirsch first learned how to cycle, his dad taught him how to repair a flat tire, and, over the years, he has developed other skills to care for and repair his own bikes.
The Hirsch family often heads upstate in New York or to Vermont to go mountain biking. They take the ski lift up to the top of Killington Mountain and cycle down the slopes. If you get a flat tire up on the mountain, you need to know how to fix it yourself, Hirsch said.
Explaining his motivation to hone his skills further, he spoke of his experience at Ramah in the Rockies summer camp, where he rode mountain trails and learned to keep his bike in top shape.
“In the Rocky Mountains I learned to fix a lot more than just a flat tire,” he said.
A bike repair for a Scarsdale neighbor led Hirsch to expand his bicycle operation to include a “Learn to Ride” training course.
Again, he started out simply helping a neighbor and then word spread to the point where Hirsch has now taught dozens of local youngsters how to ride a bike. The program consists of three 45-minute lessons to help a kid go from training wheels to riding a bike on their own.
“A local neighbor down the road asked me to teach their kid how to ride a bike and it brought me joy and satisfaction, seeing them be able to ride on their own. [While I was] starting to do bicycle repairs I thought it would be a nice thing to add and offer as well.”
Next step for Hirsch is the chance to work on a community bike program at his school. A junior at the Leffell School, Hirsch is planning to use his skills next year to benefit the school’s program for senior students to repair bikes to donate to people in the community as needed.
It can add up to a lot of time and effort for a high school junior.
“We’re very proud of him,” said his dad Daniel Hirsch. “He’s always been a self-starter. Since he learned how to ride he’s been fixing bikes and he’s getting pretty good at it.”
Hirsch keeps it in perspective. He enjoys what he is doing and knows his limits. He only takes on the number of bikes that fit in his work area in the family garage and he waits until he returns a finished bike before he will take on more.
“I get great satisfaction in finishing and returning the bikes to a happy rider,” said Hirsch.
For more information on Hirsh’s bicycle repair and tune-up service, or the Learn to Ride program, visit bradfordbicycles.com.
