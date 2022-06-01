Scarsdale resident Eli Mattioli passed the Scarsdale Forum president title and gavel to Susan Douglass, a 33-year resident of Fox Meadow, at the Forum’s annual meeting May 19.
“I am honored and humbled to serve as president of the Scarsdale Forum for the coming year, along with our newly elected Vice President Sarah Bell, returning Secretary Alexandra Tagami Vargo and Treasurer Matthew Martin, our new and returning Directors and Directors-at-Large, and all our members,” Douglass wrote in an email to the Inquirer.
“We look forward to a busy year filled with opportunities for civic engagement, being cautiously optimistic that we will be able to gather in person for our meetings, programs and especially our Winterfest party.”
Douglass and her husband Scott raised two sons, who now live with their families in the New York area. She has served on the Scarsdale Forum Board of Directors since 2009, and as secretary from 2011 to 2018. In 2016 she started the Forum’s Downtown Revitalization Committee and continues to serve as its chair. Douglass retired at the end of 2019 from her New York City law practice where she specialized in trademark and copyright law. She now teaches yoga daily, and volunteers at White Plains Hospital in the Pet Therapy program and at the Pace Women’s Justice Center’s hotline for domestic violence and elder abuse. She recently completed writing a novel that she hopes to have published and is working on her second one.
