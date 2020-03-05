Tanya Singer doesn’t view herself as an activist.
As a former general manager of Bloomberg Politics, a division of Bloomberg News, she’s very accustomed to being the unbiased observer. But after the 2016 presidential election and the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, Singer saw the Scarsdale community begin to mobilize online with gun control discussions percolating in Facebook groups like Scarsdale Moms — recently renamed Scarsdale Buzz.
As debates and political discussions began to escalate, Singer saw an opportunity to open a new forum of discussion for residents and established the Scarsdale 4 Gun Safety group on Facebook, with the expectation that she’d get around 50 to 100 people to join. Within the first week, almost 1,000 people connected on the online group.
“I think our community feels more engaged politically than … it has been,” said Singer. “After the 2016 election and [the] Parkland [shooting] added fuel to the fire … I think all of these things have motivated people in our community.”
But since the group was created in February 2018 as an open forum for people to discuss issues surrounding gun safety, activity on the page has slowed. Singer attributed that to residents’ uncertainty surrounding what action to take to combat gun violence.
“The group is pretty quiet now; I think people don’t know what to do,” she said, adding that residents feel a sense powerlessness when it comes to the regulation of guns at the federal level.
Now, as 2020 election campaigning heats up with Super Tuesday just around the corner, issues surrounding gun control are back in the political limelight and became hot topics in the televised debate Feb. 25, with Democratic Party rivals asserting different strategies for combating gun violence at the federal and state levels.
“I think that a broader discussion on gun violence is important. I think it’s necessary. I think things need to change,” Roger Neustadt, a member of the Scarsdale Coalition for Safer Schools, said, adding that affecting gun safety legislation on the national level is an improbability for a localized municipal group.
“No one local municipality’s group can force change on the national gun control situation,” Neustadt said. “I believe that we can have a much more profound and direct impact on Scarsdale school safety than we [do] on the national gun control debate.”
“We as a community can actually get things done if people get together.” he said, noting that groups need to fight for local safety measures where their voices could be heard, rather than fight at the state or federal level for action.
Singer said she doesn’t have all the answers to questions on gun control or safety, which was a primary driver for starting the Facebook group. Early on, when the group was formed, Singer sought to find out what was being done at a local level to combat gun violence and increase safety. After getting in touch with the Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service and seeing the work of the nonprofit Mom’s Demand Action, Singer said she realized there are multiple layers in place to keep the municipality safe.
“We have a lot in place in our village,” she said. “There are a lot of eyes and ears on our kids.”
Even with protective measures in place, Singer still sees the social media-based group as an open forum for people to discuss and weigh in on issues surrounding gun safety and gun control.
“I really don’t view myself as an activist. I just felt like we needed a forum. I don’t know the right answer,” she said. “I’m just another Scarsdale resident who cares a lot about keeping our community and world safer.”
