Scarsdale Music Festival returns

The second annual music festival will be held Saturday, June 4, hosted by the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) and presented by Morgan Stanley. The event will take place rain or shine on Chase Road, Spencer Place, Boniface Circle and Harwood Court in Scarsdale Village from noon to 6 p.m. A festive day full of live music, food, drinks and family fun activities is planned.
The music festival is designed to bring the community together with local musicians who love to perform. Several bands will be performing throughout the day on the main stage, sponsored by Advocate Brokerage Corp. with Pure Insurance and Compass. This year’s amazing lineup includes: Where is Phi, Someday Radio, Louise in Trouble, The Del Bocas, Meerkat The Band, and The Modtones.
There will be a selection of savory and sweet offerings from Akai Lounge, Baked in Color, Crazy Taco-Mex, Leila's Crepe Station, Leila’s Empanadas, Meritage, Once Upon a Lil Cupcake, Pizza Vitale Truck, Superlicious Food Truck, The 808 Bistro, Westchester Burger Truck and Yeomiji. In addition, the Scarsdale Police Benevolent Association will once again host their BBQ Bash.
Guests 21-plus can enjoy brews and craft spirit cocktails at the new Spirits Tent & Beer Garden with prime stage viewing. Zachys will sponsor The Grand Tasting Tent on Harwood Court, open from 1 to 6 p.m., with over 75 different wines from around the world. Guests will have the chance to taste, talk and learn from industry wine experts in this uniquely curated fine wine event.
The Houlihan Lawrence Family Fun Zone will feature family activities, balloon artists and games. In addition, Friends of Music and the Arts (FMA), a volunteer-run, community organization dedicated to supporting, promoting and enhancing the music and arts programs in all Scarsdale schools will offer arts and crafts projects. The Scarsdale Police and Fire vehicles will be present along with the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps for tours.
“We are delighted to return as the presenting sponsor for the second annual Scarsdale Music Festival,” said Sandra L. Richards, managing director and head of Global Sports and Entertainment at Morgan Stanley. “It’s an exciting time for the festival to return live this year — and a meaningful way for families and residents to celebrate the diversity and culture of the Westchester community through some good music performed by talented, local musicians for a great cause.”
Meals and snacks from food vendors will be served on compostable (made from plants) or recyclable serve ware. The Scarsdale Conservation Advisory Council (CAC) will provide bin stations with recycling and compost bins to make the festival a zero-waste event. Scarsdale was the first municipality in Westchester County to launch a food scrap recycling program. There will be food scrap recycling kits for sale for residents interested in joining the program.
A portion of the proceeds from the music festival will be donated to Feeding Westchester (feedingwestchester.org) to help fund their mission to ensure all people have access to the food they need.
“Thank you to the leaders of the Scarsdale Business Alliance for choosing Feeding Westchester as the beneficiary of this year’s Scarsdale Music Festival. We look forward to joining together with thousands of our neighbors on the festive day to both celebrate and nourish the community,” said Karen C. Erren, president & CEO of Feeding Westchester. “Together we are Feeding Westchester!”
While this is a free community event, there is a suggested charitable donation of $10 (100% of the proceeds from those donations will go directly to Feeding Westchester). In order to enter the Grand Tasting Tent, sponsored by Zachys, and the Spirits Tent & Beer Garden and consume alcohol, you must show ID to prove that you are over 21. Entrance to the Grand Tasting Tent requires the purchase of a wristband for $50. Drink Tickets will also be available for purchase to use in the 21-plus Spirits Tent & Beer Garden for $12. All food and nonalcoholic beverages are pay-as-you-go.
Donations and wristbands will be available online at scarsdalemusicfestival.com on April 5, and will also be available at the festival by cash or credit card.
The SBA is thankful to all of the Scarsdale Music Festival event sponsors for their generous support. Presenting sponsor: Morgan Stanley; Platinum Elite sponsors: Zachys, Houlihan Lawrence, Compass, Advocate Brokerage Corp. with Pure; Platinum sponsors: Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, MS Walker, Pepe Infiniti; Silver sponsors: Mark Jessamy Photography, Partyline Rentals, Rudy's Music and 107.1 The Peak.
Free parkingwill be available in the Freightway Garage and adjacent outdoor parking lot (72 Freightway) as well as the lower two levels of the Christie Place Garage (64 East Parkway).
For event information and tickets, go to www.scarsdalemusicfestival.com or on Instagram: @scarsdalemusicfestival.
For sponsorship opportunities: info@scarsdalebusinessalliance.com.
For more information about the Scarsdale Business Alliance: www.scarsdalebusinessalliance.com or on Instagram: @scarsdalebusiness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.