If you’re not sure if an automated calling system can save a life, then just ask 92-year-old Scarsdale resident Ruth Kaiden.
This past summer, Ruth tripped and fell in her home. She was injured from the fall and could not get up from the floor or call for help. However, when Ruth did not answer her daily R.U.O.K computerized telephone reassurance system call, the Scarsdale Police were dispatched, and Ruth was taken to the hospital.
One of the many outstanding benefits that come along with living in Scarsdale is the police department’s “R.U.O.K” program. The Scarsdale Police Department utilizes the system, which provides senior citizens who sign up with a daily automated telephone call from the police department at a time specified by the senior. Subscribers are greeted by a prerecorded message from a member of the Scarsdale Police Department asking if they are OK. If the subscriber does not answer the daily call, contact is made with either the subscriber or a specified emergency contact or, as was the case with Ruth, the police perform a well check.
“I couldn’t get up or move my arm … so I couldn’t answer my daily R.U.O.K call,” she explained, “and within minutes, the police arrived to see if I was OK.” It turned out she had broken her arm and required surgery. “I’m not saying that I wouldn’t have been able to somehow crawl and make my way to the phone in the other room, but I am so grateful that I didn’t have to endure that because the officer was right there.” Ruth went on to share that the responding officer stopped by the hospital to check on her. “Now that’s going above and beyond the call of duty, and it is very impressive.”
Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service’s Aging in Place Initiative recognizes the risks seniors encounter when living alone and the importance the R.U.O.K program provides. Falls account for most injuries sustained by senior citizens and many of Scarsdale’s older residents have limited contact with family or other supports, thereby creating a potentially dangerous situation.
“I encourage all of Scarsdale’s senior residents to enroll in R.U.O.K,” said Maryellen Saenger, LMHC, the Aging in Place coordinator for Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service, “even if they feel they don’t need it … R.U.O.K really does save lives.”
Enrollment in the R.U.O.K. program is free and is not limited to senior citizens. Persons with special needs are also urged to enroll. Applicants must be interviewed by a representative of the police department who will determine if the R.U.O.K. program would meet their individual needs. For more information on how to enroll, call 914-722-1200.
