Silberberg new president of SWC

Gini Silberberg of Sprague Road assumed the presidency of the Scarsdale Woman’s Club at the club’s annual meeting April 13, succeeding Joanne Auerbach.
Born in Brooklyn, Silberberg moved to Scarsdale with her husband Howard in 1990. The couple’s sons, Eric and Scott, grew up here.
“I have always loved the community,” Silberberg said. “I am happy to give back after retiring from a long career in the international fashion industry.”
Silberberg served as executive vice president of the club for the past two years. During the pandemic, she arranged for nearly all club programs and meetings to be presented on Zoom to keep members connected and engaged. “The Scarsdale Woman's is a wonderful community of women,” she said. “Since joining in 2018, I have had enormous enjoyment in participating in all of the many activities it has to offer. I am honored to serve as president and contribute to the longstanding tradition of excellence.”
Immediate past president Auerbach lives in Hartsdale with her husband Steve. She joined the club in 2013 after retiring from Burke Rehabilitation Hospital where she was director of therapeutic recreation. “I did not anticipate what an important role the club would play in my retirement,” Auerbach said. “Making new friends, enjoying stimulating programs, volunteering at the thrift shop, putting together the yearbook, serving on the board of directors and, most recently, as president, are experiences that have enriched my life.”
While COVID-19 presented many challenges, Auerbach said she is proud of the goals achieved over the last two years. “The theme of the 2021-2022 annual report was Resilience, Renewal, and Revitalization, made possible because SWC has amazing and involved members,” she said.
