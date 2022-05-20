Abbott Nutrition has become a household name for being shut down by the Food & Drug Administration earlier this year, interrupting the flow of baby formula and causing a shortage in the United States. Abbott Nutrition, which also makes special formulas for adults with metabolic issues, has been a household name for the Dolins family in Scarsdale for over two decades.
Twenty-eight-year-old Hannah Dolins was diagnosed with Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD) when she was 10 days old, just two days after she slipped into the first of three comas she’s been in during her lifetime. According to Cleveland Clinic, 2,000 people in the U.S. have MSUD.
Hannah has been surviving on special formulas her entire life, so when Abbott shut down, panic set in, and the normal anxiety associated with MSUD, which prevents her from breaking down proteins, kicked into high gear knowing being without Abbott-produced Ketonex 2 is life-threatening for her.
According to the Mayo Clinic, a typical adult with a 2,000-calorie intake consumes 50 to 175 grams of protein per day. Hannah’s body can tolerate no more than 10 to 12 grams.
“I need all of the amino acids that normal people get from eating things with higher amounts of protein,” Hannah said. “The way that I survive is through a special amino acid formula that Abbott makes. I need to drink that every single day or else my leucine levels will get high in my body and alpha keto acids will be released and start attacking my brain. My brain will start swelling and deteriorating until I fall into a coma and die if I don’t get to a hospital. If I can get to a hospital and they can stabilize me then I can hopefully be alright.”
Hannah drinks formula two or three times a day, an average of about a half a can per day. In addition to the Ketonex 2, she typically eats cereal in the morning, toast for lunch and dinner, plus fruits, vegetables and sugar. That’s her daily diet.
“I need this formula,” she said. “I am terrified of running out of formula. I am absolutely terrified.”
She already knows the consequences of not being able to meet her nutritional needs if she can’t get a proper supply. “That would be a horrible, horrible, horrible way to go, just slowly deteriorating,” Hannah said. “Imagine not being able to walk correctly, not being able to talk, not really being able to balance on your own two feet. I’ve had my levels get high before and it is a terrifying feeling. It’s absolutely terrifying, especially knowing that this could be the time that I die. Knowing that Abbott has been shut down for three months and I haven’t gotten any formula shipments in three months, I’m running low on my stock. I’m terrified.”
Just like changing up a baby’s routine and formula, making the switch to another brand for an adult can be problematic. Ketonex 2 is made and prescribed specifically for MSUD patients. While there are other formulas out there made by other companies, this is the one Hannah has been on for two decades, the one she can tolerate. Others are more acidic and make her sick, or they taste so bad she can’t keep enough down to get the nutrition she needs.
“The Ketonex 2 that Abbott provided me also contained a lot of calories and empty calories are what helps keep my levels in balance,” Hannah said. “Without those calories I’m stuck scrambling trying to find a way to get enough empty calories into my body for my levels to be stable. If I don’t have those calories my body will start breaking down my muscles for energy and then releasing protein into my body that my body can’t handle.”
Like the baby food situation, a shortage was caused not only by the lack of Abbott products, but by the strain and demand put on the products of other formula makers. That holds true for the adult and special medical condition products.
When Abbott shut down its plant in Michigan on Feb. 17 after four babies suffered bacterial infections, the company stopped shipping all products, even those not affected by the recall or the plant closing, even though they have minimal risk to the adults who use the products. An undisclosed number of canisters of products like Ketonex 2 sat on shelves in the plant. They were finally allowed to be released in late April, but medical providers have to call on a case-by-case basis in order for Abbott to release a two-to-four-week supply per patient. It is unclear how long that supply will last.
Though Abbott was approved to reopen in a deal with the FDA on Tuesday, May 17, it was estimated it will take two weeks to reopen, then six to eight weeks to begin regular production and restock products, longer for specialty formulas. The actual timeline remains unclear.
Hannah isn’t sure how much her stock will last and knows she might have to stretch her supply. “I am terrified of what will happen if I run out,” she said.
Hannah, who lives in Greenacres, turned 28 this week. The 2012 Scarsdale High School graduate attends SUNY Purchase part time and holds some part-time jobs as she aims to become a librarian. She isn’t a full-time student because of the stress associated with MSUD, so she’s taking her time to get her degree.
Growing up, Hannah said she was “considered the weird kid,” due to her dietary needs. Her formula was kept in the nurse’s office at school and she was constantly out for monthly blood tests and illness.
“It’s been my life ever since,” she said. “Our immune system isn’t necessarily compromised, but if you catch something our levels go up. If I caught the flu my levels would go up and I’d end up in the hospital. I got sick a lot when I was little.”
Added her mother, Dr. Karen Dolins, “You look at her and you think she’s a normally healthy person. She definitely is quirky and people see that, but you don’t look at her and think, ‘This is an ill person.’”
Part of the struggle over the years is that Hannah doesn’t get released from the hospital until her levels are back to normal, so when she comes home and then returns to school she doesn’t look like she’s been sick.
And the name of the disease isn’t something people have heard of; it sounds a bit strange, named after the fact that many people who suffer it have urine that smells like maple syrup.
Karen Dolins was already a dietician for 10 years when Hannah was born and diagnosed with MSUD. She was suddenly living through a nightmare with her first born, something she’d heard of from reading a paragraph in a textbook when she was in school. She was about to get a full education. Hannah was born on a Wednesday, went home on a Friday and over the weekend her parents could tell something was wrong. She wasn’t feeding, wasn’t filling diapers, and after three days they finally insisted on bringing her to the pediatrician, who took one look and said to take Hannah to the hospital. “In retrospect she was clearly dehydrated,” Karen said. “I was a new mother [with] my first child, and I think that’s what the doctor was thinking.”
After two days in a coma the newborn screening finally came back and revealed MSUD, and dialysis and a ventilator helped saved Hannah’s life. She was eventually released once she took to the special formula she was prescribed.
“Your days were completely focused on getting the prescribed amount of this formula in her, because you knew if you didn’t she was going to be right back in the hospital,” Karen said. “Those early years it was very up and down. There were times when she’d take it more easily than others, and times when it was more difficult. All I know is there was a tremendous amount of time and energy that went into getting her to drink this formula.”
In addition to the anxiety many MSUD patients suffer, there is also a natural response for parents who constantly have to worry that any illness will lead to something worse. “During COVID we were petrified,” Karen said. “We had no idea how her body would be able to manage that. There is that continual anxiety of what’s going to happen, what the future is going to bring.”
One thing they never imagined they’d be dealing with is a formula shortage.
Karen is part of MSUD Family Support Group and a member of Genetic and Metabolic Dieticians International. She’s concerned by the approach Abbott and the FDA have taken.
“What the FDA and Abbott have been telling the metabolic dieticians is to work with their patients to transition them to other formulas,” she said. “It’s not like you’re drinking chocolate milk three times a day — it’s not something that you would want to be consuming. It doesn’t taste good. You teach yourself to develop a tolerance to this formula because you know you have to consume it.”
She knows first-hand the transition is difficult for patients. “It shows a lack of understanding of what it takes to transition to a different formula … it’s not going to be a smooth process and it’s very likely that there is going to be a period where the child or adult is unable to consume the appropriate amount of the new formula,” Karen said.
The Dolins family supports passage of the Medical Nutrition Equity Act (nutritionequity.org) to force health insurance providers and Medicaid to cover the costs, because the metabolic formulas are expensive. The out-of-pocket cost is about $1,200 to $2,000 per month. Hannah’s insurance drives that cost down to $60 per month, in addition to the $60 for two other amino acids that are added to the formula. Not everyone’s insurance will cover the high cost. “Anything that has to do with a rare disease is a fight,” Hannah said.
Karen met a dietician recently who had a patient in Alabama who, after she could no longer be on her parents’ insurance, was unable to get her formula and died.
Karen was pleased to get New York’s U.S. Congressman Jamaal Bowman on board as a co-sponsor, but said there are still way more Democrats sponsoring the bill than Republicans. “One of the things we’re trying to achieve by being very public about this is to increase the pressure to get that passed,” Karen said.
While the Abbott reopening is good news for families around the country, there is still a tough road ahead.
“Everyone is acting like we’re out of the woods,” Karen said. “We’re not out of the woods.”
