Members of the board of Scarsdale Student Transfer Education Plan (STEP) and the extended family of James Kakaire-Poche gathered at a private home June 22 to celebrate his graduation from Scarsdale High School in the Class of 2022.
Hailing from North Carolina, Kakaire-Poche quarantined for two weeks before starting classes at Scarsdale High School in September 2020. He attended SHS for 11th and 12th grades while living first with Hadley and Gary Lehrman in Greenacres and later with Andrea Lowenberg and James Aldridge and their family in Fox Meadow. His senior options project focused on factors that lead young men to join extremist groups.
Scarsdale STEP was founded in 1966 by Eric Rothschild, one of Scarsdale High School’s prominent history teachers. STEP’s original goal was to share the educational opportunities at Scarsdale High School with students from segregated Southern schools, which had limited resources for minorities. Over the years, STEP expanded its reach to include promising students of color throughout the United States, including Native American students.
Graduates of the program attended a wide range of prestigious colleges and universities, and many STEP alumni continued their education through the graduate level, pursuing law, medical, business and Ph.D. degrees. Kakaire-Poche will attend New York University in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.