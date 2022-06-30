Students Inside Albany winners

The League of Women Voters of Scarsdale sponsor Students Inside Albany (SIA), a four-day conference designed to increase students’ awareness of their responsibility in a representative government and provide the tools necessary for meeting that responsibility. Although the conference was canceled this year due to COVID-19, the LWVS arranged a sit-down lunch for Sarah Vibbert and Alicia Xin, the SIA selected winners, with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, Saturday, June 25, at CHAT American Grill in Scarsdale Village.
At CHAT, Vibbert and Xin got to ask questions about why Stewart-Cousins and Paulin ran for office and what they think about the pressing issues facing New York State and the country. Both officials gave insight on the demands of their jobs and how they view the important role and voice of young people.
