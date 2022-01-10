Joshua Im loves a good party. And he’s found a way to make them and the world better.
Through Sustainable Celebrations, Scarsdale resident and Masters School senior Im has added a new component to a celebration by offering 100% sustainable/compostable party goods (plates, utensils, cups) — he buys in bulk and provides at cost — and composting, recycling, food scrap sorting and waste management during and/or after events.
Im provides bins for parties and mans them to make sure everything gets in the right place to avoid contamination that would render the batch useless, thereby educating party-goers and taking all the refuse with him and properly disposing of it.
The goal is to both encourage composting and show people just how easy it can be.
“If a certain amount of trash gets in there it’s polluted,” Im said. “I’ve had times where I sorted through the compost after the party. Once when I went to the restroom someone threw a diaper in the compost, which is clearly not compostable. We do checks throughout to make sure everything is in order. Then we take it from the house.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Im has gone to houses to set up, then pick up when he and/or the hosts were not comfortable having an extra person present.
“Especially with the new [omicron] strain out, there’s been a lot of concerns of me even going indoors,” Im said. “I’m hoping that things get better because I want things to get better, but for this I do hope things will pick up in the spring.”
The cost of the services varies based on the size and length of the party, but Im said he typically bills $25 per hour.
Im and Sustainable Celebrations have provided services at a variety of events, including a block party, a bat mitzvah and birthday parties.
“The first job I did was kind of awkward for me,” Im said. “I wasn’t really sure what to do. I know how to compost and sort this stuff, but having all these adults there and having to direct them, especially if it was a large crowd, was a little awkward to me. It made me feel at ease when people came up and asked me about it and I told them it was something I came up with to benefit the community and the environment.
“A lot of people were giving me props and that made me feel more at ease with what I was doing. My anxiousness or reservations or fears were overcome by knowing I was doing something good that would have a positive impact. That recognition was something that really helped me keep the ball rolling.”
By working to help others — he is also a Boy Scout and a member of a church group and has done various service projects — Im is honoring what his parents, who have been a major influence, have taught him.
Dad immigrated to the United States from Korea at a young age and didn’t grow up with “much wealth,” according to Im. It took him time to build himself financially to be able to offer his family a better life.
“Obviously I’m incredibly privileged to grow up in Scarsdale and have all these resources available to me,” Im said. “He wanted to make sure I didn’t turn out super-spoiled. Sometimes it was just playful like telling me, ‘When I was your age I could fit all of my things in a box, a small box,’ so I guess as I got older, the way that manifested in me was trying to help other people. This is another way on a larger scale that I’m trying to help my community, because Scarsdale, from what I can tell, is pretty solid in jumpstarting composting.”
His mother, Midori Im, has long been a composter, one of the first in the neighborhood, and was a volunteer at Greenacres Elementary School and Scarsdale Middle School making sure the bins were being used properly during lunch periods when her son was a student in the district.
“This was having somebody who is very close to me who is already doing something environmentally friendly that would help the community and that inspired me to find out how I could do the same myself,” Im said. “The main focus of this is to really just get the community composting more and get everyone more familiar with it. Any way we can do that…”
Im can be reached at SustainableCelebrationsNY@gmail.com. To learn more about composting in Scarsdale, visit https://bit.ly/3pZd4c2.
