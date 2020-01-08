No Hate No Fear rally

A #NoHateNoFear rally was held Sunday, Jan. 5, in Foley Square in lower Manhattan and more than 25,000 people marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to show support for the Jewish community and solidarity against anti-Semitism, hatred and bigotry. Pictured from left, Scarsdale resident Laura Daniels, Congressman Eliot Engel, Scarsdale Village Trustee Jonathan Lewis, JCRC-NY president Charles Temel and Edgemont resident Scott Einhorn.
