Two Scarsdale students, Matthew and Jordan Knispel, are leading the effort in New York to help seniors in our community. Matthew, a junior at Scarsdale High School, is president of the New York division and Jordan, a seventh grader at Scarsdale Middle School, is vice president.
The mission of Pen Pals For Life is to connect people at a time when social distancing has become the new reality. The founders realized seniors might be feeling isolated and thought this could be an opportunity to become a “grand-friend” to an elderly person.
Explaining the mission, Matthew said, “As a teenager I am very lucky to have my parents and sister with me every day. But so many people are not as fortunate. When my grandma was living in a local nursing home we visited her several times a week. When social distancing began I immediately thought of the residents in nursing homes and how lonely this would be for them. Feeling connected is now more important than ever and I am very happy to be able to bring this program to New York and help our local community.”
Students can send a letter, a picture, or even a short video clip to their assigned senior to brighten their day and let them know they are not alone. Two senior centers are already enrolled and the program is looking to add as many student volunteers as possible to meet the demand. If you are — or know — a senior looking to connect, visit PenPalsForLife.com. Click “join us” and enter contact information under Seniors.
For those who volunteer, it could be a meaningful, fulfilling experience knowing a connection is being made and you’re helping someone in this time of crisis.
