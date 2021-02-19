Claire D. Leone welcomes new agent

Geraldine Aughey has joined the Claire D. Leone team of real estate professionals in the Scarsdale office. Ms. Aughey was born and grew up in Ireland but has lived in the United States for many years in mainly the Westchester area. She has had a long career in health care and is now reinventing herself and entering real estate sales. She enjoys cooking, hiking, exploring, photography and writing.
