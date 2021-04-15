Though Realtors would like to see more inventory on the market to match the demand of buyers looking to move to Scarsdale and Edgemont, they are encouraged by the fact that the market has been steady since just after the COVID-19 shutdown from March to June 2020. Bidding wars over asking price and the consistent sales in the summer, fall and winter have been a major win for sellers.
Analyzing the market is something the top brokerage firms in the area are constantly doing, but current trends can be summed up quickly and neatly:
- · Buyers are upgrading to bigger spaces in search of land, pools, home office space — not just from the city, but from other suburban towns, too — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- · If potential sellers don’t know where they are going, they are hesitant to list their houses for sale.
- · This leads to a good old-fashioned supply and demand crunch and a rise in prices. The downside is that top bidders occasionally back out of deals.
- · And, most importantly, if you price a home properly, it will sell quickly. For Realtors, that’s certainly nothing new.
“A house comes on the market and if it is priced anywhere close to correctly it will get multiple bids the first three days,” William Raveis sales manager/associate broker Athena Kelly said. “I had an agent come in and tell me she was 1 of 28 bids on a house the other day.”
Kelly said all price points in Scarsdale are moving quickly, though the most popular range is mid-$1 million to mid-$2 million.
“At a time like this when a house is just sitting it’s because sellers listen to the news and read the newspaper and hear that prices are up, prices are up and they want to overprice their house,” she said. “Nothing has changed in that regard as far as being priced right to sell. You can’t take a million dollar house and expect to get 2 million. You still have to price it competitively within the market.”
From January to March 2021, there were 63 sales in Scarsdale, compared to 36 last year, a major increase in deals, according to Compass managing director Zach Harrison, which makes this year’s current low inventory easier to swallow as the fall was steady and the spring market didn’t wait until after the NFL season ended — as it normally does — to start heating up. There was the usual slower period from Thanksgiving to New Year’s, but things heated right back up despite the cold winter temperatures after people were done celebrating the holiday season.
“We really go out of our way to set expectations of the current marketplace, but the start of this year was extraordinarily strong in January and February, which historically tends not to be as busy as it was,” Harrison said. “There were a ton of buyers who came out really early this season.”
Houses are no longer on the market for a year, or even months or weeks. It’s become a sprint, not a marathon.
“It’s a very strong market at all different price points,” Harrison said. “It’s a market unlike one I’ve ever seen in my career in this business. There’s lots of bidding wars, tremendous activity, tremendous uptick in showing activity compared to two or three years ago. We’re seeing listings where first listing you might get 35 showings, whereas a few years ago you’d get five to 10 showings on an opening weekend.”
Houlihan Lawrence branch manager Nancy Chochrek said a comparison of April 12, 2020 to April 12, 2021 shows 77% more houses in Scarsdale under contract despite 29.8 fewer listings.
“Demand is high in every price point other than over $5 million and that isn’t uncommon,” she said. “And I know there are two more homes going into contract this week that aren’t reflected in this data. At every price point the market is strong.”
Seller's market
According to Harrison, there were 76 houses on the market in Scarsdale last month, which was 44% less than March 2020 when there were 122 for sale right before COVID-19 hit. For reference, in March 2018 there were 186 on the market locally. As of Wednesday, April 14, there were 71 houses on the market in Scarsdale.
Harrison called it “easily the best seller’s market in Scarsdale and Westchester in the last 10 years,” noting a “very, very low level — historically low” of inventory.
“The supply has declined substantially,” Harrison said. “A lot of it is empty nesters whose kids have gone off to college or moved out into the working world. Historically they would have put their homes on the market by now, but a lot of them have been taking a wait-and-see approach with the vaccine before they feel comfortable putting their homes on the market. As a result we have this very limited supply. It’s the same tight supply throughout Westchester.”
Those who have listed their home “tend to be serious sellers ready to transact,” Harrison said. That’s not how it’s been during slow market times where the sellers would take their time.
One option for someone who wants to sell now who isn’t quite ready to move is contracting out a later closing date that gives the seller time to move and the buyer still enough time to move in before the school year.
“Now we’re seeing a much, much shorter process, a highly liquid market,” Harrison said. “You have to be aware you could get multiple offers and you could go to contract quickly and then be cognizant of your next home and focus on that search [so] that for whatever closing date you agree to, you’re ready for that move.”
For those sellers who can’t or don’t want to carry two mortgages or don’t have a second property to stay in temporarily, Kelly pointed to Raveis’ three-step Raveis Purchase concept that was developed during the pandemic and rolled out over the last few months. According to raveispurchase.com:
1) “We acquire your property for an initial payment of up to 80 percent of the current value of your home, unlocking the majority of your equity so you can settle any mortgages.”
2) “Once the home has been vacated, we prepare it for sale with our expert designers and our proprietary vendor platform, Raveis Refresh, and market it through our world-class network.”
3) “We sell your home for top dollar — and you, the seller, keep the upside.”
“You can have all the buyers in the world, but if there are no listings you can’t sell them anything,” Kelly said. “New listings are coming on every day, we’d just like to see more of them.”
Kelly said networking and prospecting for new listings from past clients, expired listings and reaching out to anyone you know are key. She held a seminar for her agents with that very message last week: “Go find the listings.”
In accepting an offer, Kelly urges sellers and their Realtors to consider the buyers when sorting through bids. Someone new to looking might feel the need to overextend and then back out, while a slightly lower offer from a more experienced or more financially sound buyer — full cash bids are stronger for this reason — that doesn’t need to rely as heavily on the appraisal to get a loan may be the way to go. “A lot of sellers just see dollar signs,” according to Kelly, and if your Realtor thinks it’s better to take less you might want to listen because that’s the Realtor telling you they are also going to forfeit some profit in order to improve the chances at a smooth, timely deal.
“They will get to inspection or contract signing and either they will start to have buyer’s remorse and panic and start to think they overpaid and they back out,” Kelly said. “And because they’ve taken three or five or seven days’ time, now you go to the second and third on the list of bids and they’re gone.”
Berkshire Hathaway’s director of Westchester sales, Mark Nadler, likes to see houses on the market for at least a week, but he’s seeing both seller and buyer pressure to get deals done after a house is on the market for a day or two. “Pricing a property is an art, not a science, and you put something on the market and the market speaking will tell you what it’s worth,” he said. “One day and one offer doesn’t tell you if that’s the market value or if it’s going to go quite a bit more.”
Nadler even had someone call about a house asking to make an offer sight unseen before the house was even listed.
Realtors agree that if you’re ready to move, now is an ideal time to list. Should the market suddenly get flooded with inventory the impact could send prices lower.
“What we’re recommending to our sellers is if you plan to sell this year, the sooner you put your home on the market the better,” Harrison said. “The inventory is so low and the demand is so high that it’s just a combination of factors that really put you in the best position as a seller. Nobody has a crystal ball and the world is changing quickly hour by hour, month by month, but if you intend to sell your home this year the sooner the better. You don’t have to wait for all of your flowers to be in full bloom. The market dynamic is such that it’s such a powerful time to be a seller right now.”
Working with buyers
Working with buyers in today’s market can be a challenge as they are often losing out on multiple properties and they can become disenfranchised. They react in different ways: some become willing to spend more, some become more selective compared to their original wishlist, while others decide to put their search on hold.
“People who are bidding on homes in Scarsdale and Edgemont, almost every home is going to give them the must-have of being in a beautiful community with wonderful schools, a sense of community and an easy commute to the city,” Chochrek said. “They get all the benefits of living in the suburbs.
“Then I think most people start with a certain wishlist. We have more buyers than ever before who are looking to purchase homes with pools or room for a pool. We hadn’t always seen that in the past. There are certainly some buyers who start with that on their wishlist and they may decide that the house itself is more important than the property size or having a pool. But we’ve never had so many buyers looking for a pool or room for a pool.”
The Scarsdale Zoning Board of Appeals was overwhelmed with pool applications starting late last summer and that has continued. It’s a combination of people putting in pools for immediate use, while others are putting them in — or getting the ball rolling — for the benefit of potential buyers. “We have definitely seen that so they can market the house with confidence there is room for a pool,” Chochrek said.
Harrison said in tracking searches, there is a “big uptick” in selecting pools and outdoor space. Getting more square footage for your dollar as compared to the city is appealing. And with low interest rates, that extra savings can go toward the home, not fees for a co-op or condo.
“We went into COVID, everybody locked down and realized their homes were too small, didn’t have an office, they didn’t like their husband and kids, and people started buying again at record speed,” Kelly said. “The market is now crazy. There is a shortage of inventory and buyers are desperate to find homes.”
Market going forward
Historically low interest rates, a strong stock market and increased consumer confidence are all boosts to the market. The vaccine is also helping as people feel safer having people in their houses and also moving about the country.
“I would expect, and I don’t think it’s going back to the normal level any time soon, somewhat of a normalization of inventory over the next four to six months,” Harrison said. “But you’re not going to see 186 homes on the market. Maybe it will be 25 or 30% fewer homes, not 44 like we have now, over the next six months. That’s my expectation based on what I’m seeing in the marketplace.”
One major development over the winter was an improving real estate market in New York City. If people are able to resume showing and selling their apartments in the city as people take advantage of the slow market there — though Harrison has heard of bidding wars in the city — that will increase the pool of buyers even more, making it an even better time for those in the suburbs to consider listing.
“There was very little demand in the city six months ago and that has changed in the last 60 days to the point where there’s a tremendous uptick of demand in the city,” Harrison said. “That is helping Scarsdale and the other suburban markets because there’s more fluidity in the market so they can move from the city to the suburbs.”
Many remember the high prices back in 2006 that later dropped dramatically, leaving houses worth much less than they were purchased for. “People are concerned with the potential that this could be a bit of a bubble,” Nadler said. “I have people asking how the numbers compare to 2005-06 and what happened after, which is probably still considered the last real peak of our market. And in some cases prices have either approached or gotten close [to] or exceeded those numbers, but in general not for the most part.”
Nadler hopes to see a “more balanced market” where it’s a more even playing field for buyers and sellers to get what they need.
“I think the forecast is strong, it’s positive,” Nadler said. “We’re predicting 2021 to play out similar to what 2020 was, maybe even stronger because we were closed middle March, April, May into June last year. With people being vaccinated in hopes of … something more normal going forward, we’re forecasting a strong year. It’s about getting listings.”
You rarely have a win-win market for buyers and sellers, but with some more inventory that could be the case.
“The market will eventually correct itself once the world is back on its axis the way it belongs,” Kelly said. “Prices are up so it’s a great time to sell and interest rates are low so it’s a great time to buy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.