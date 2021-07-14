Renovated humane society shelter

After more than two years, the Humane Society of Westchester at New Rochelle held a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 13 opening its new state-of-the-art shelter that employs modern sheltering standards. The shelter has undergone a $4.5 million renovation expanding from 6,000 to 12,000 square feet aimed at creating a warmer and more practical space and increasing the number of pet adoptions. It accepts animals from 19 different towns and villages and, if space allows, from as far away as West Virginia and Georgia. To adopt a pet or for more information, go to humanesocietyofwestchester.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.