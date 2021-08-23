On Tuesday, Aug. 17, members of the Board of the Friends of Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters greeted Sal Lilienthal as he arrived in Greenburgh on the fourth day of his journey. Sal, the owner of the Bicycle Tour Co., is biking and kayaking the entire Washington-Rochambeau Route Bike Tour from Newport, Rhode Island, to Yorktown, Virginia, — the same route followed by the French and Continental armies during the summer of 1781.
Lilienthal began his trip Aug. 14, kayaking from Newport to Providence, Rhode Island, just as the French moved their 5,000 men across Narragansett Bay in June of 1781. Lilienthal left Providence on Aug. 15 and made a few stops in Connecticut, just as the French army, under the command of Gen. Jean-Baptiste Donatien de Vimeur, comte de Rochambeau, did in 1781. They completed the march from Providence to Greenburgh in 11 days, through heat and on poor or nonexistent roads. By the time they arrived in Greenburgh to join George Washington and his 4,000 men, they were happy to set up camp on the green fields of the farms that surrounded Odell House.
Rochambeau was offered the house as his headquarters by the owner at the time, Sarah Bates. The Friends of Odell House are researching Sarah’s story to find out if her husband, Gilbert, was a loyalist or a British prisoner. The main body of the troops camped on Underhill’s Farm, now Sunningdale Golf Club. The Friends have found uniform buckles and buttons that verify the troops’ presence and will display those items Sept. 18 at Colonial Day at Ridge Road Park. Registration for that event is available at Odellrochambeau.org.
Lilienthal continued his journey Wednesday, Aug. 18, crossing the Hudson River by kayak to Haverstraw, New York, where all the French and American troops crossed between Aug. 18 and 22, 1781, as they left Greenburgh to travel to Yorktown. Not once during those four days and nights did the British know what was happening, and the combined forces managed to move not only all the men but also the horses, oxen, wagons, supplies and canons without detection.
The bicycle tour arrives in Yorktown on Aug. 28 where a ceremony will be held at the Yorktown Victory Monument. Follow the progress and view photos of the events along the route at w3r-us.org.
— Submitted
