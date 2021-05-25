Larchmont’s Down to Earth Market, Metro-North upper lot at the intersection of Chatsworth Avenue and Myrtle Boulevard. downtoearthmarkets.com. The market is open Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., through Dec. 18. See the website for participating vendors.
White Plains Farmers Market, Court Street, between Martine Avenue and Main Street. The outdoor market features a variety of vendors Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., through Nov. 24.
Hastings Farmers Market, in the commuter lot on Southside Avenue, across from the Metro-North train tracks, is open Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Vendor preorder lists can be found at Hastingsfarmersmarket.org and express pickup is available. Face covering and social distancing required. For updates, follow the market on Facebook or sign up on the market’s website to get an email newsletter.
Irvington Farmers Market in the Main Street School parking lot, 101 Main St., convenes Sundays starting June 6, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Face covering and social distancing required. A table will be set up outside the market for pickup of prepaid orders from up to five vendors. Visit irvmkt.org or the market’s Facebook page.
TaSH Farmers Market, in Patriot’s Park, Route 9, Tarrytown. tashfarmersmarket.org. The summer market returns on Saturdays beginning May 29, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free parking at John Paulding School, 154 Broadway, Tarrytown.
Pleasantville Farmers Market, 10 Memorial Plaza. pleasantvillefarmersmarket.org. The market is open, with safety precautions, every Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. through November. Preorder online from Tuesday, 7 p.m. through Thursday, 7 p.m. and stop by the market for contactless pickup.
Muscoot Farm Market, Route 51 NY-100, Katonah. muscootfarm.org. The market features over 20 local vendors on Sundays through November, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Farm Market at John Jay Homestead Historic Site, 400 Jay St., Katonah. johnjayhomestead. Open Saturdays through Oct. 30, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., with the first half hour reserved for members of the Homestead. New York-grown fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables, seafood, breads, specialty items, and more for sale in the historic barnyard.
Ossining’s Down to Earth Market, in the parking lot at the corner of Spring and Main streets. downtoearthmarkets.com. The market is open Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. See the website for information about preordering from vendors and vendors who make deliveries.
Friends of Hilltop Hanover Farm and Environmental Center, 1271 Hanover St., Yorktown Heights. hilltophanoverfarm.org. During the preseason, through May 31, onsite shopping for bakery items, regional farm products, plants and early spring vegetables on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., or preorder online from Tuesday, 4 p.m. through Thursday, 4 p.m. and stop by the market for curbside pickup on Fridays, 1-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Gossett Brothers Nursery, 1202 Route 35, South Salem. gossettbrothers.com. Vendors offer farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, fish, meat, butter, baked goods, local honey and prepared food on Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., outdoors rain or shine. For more information, call 914-763-3001.
Cold Spring Farmers Market at Boscobel, 1601 Route 9D, Garrison. Boscobel.org or csfarmmarket.org. Open, with precautions, on Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. See the website for information about preordering from vendors.
