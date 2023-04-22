With a unanimous vote in each district, Scarsdale and Edgemont school boards this week approved proposed 2023-24 budgets and tax report cards. The budgets will be put to a vote, along with school board candidates and a bond (Scarsdale), Tuesday, May 16.
At a meeting Tuesday, April 18, Edgemont School Board adopted the FY23-24 budget plan for $69,374,373, with a budget-to-budget spending increase of 3.5% over last year. The tax levy-to-levy increase is 3.4%, and the FY23-24 tax rate is expected to decrease -3.16%. The tax rate is dependent on both the tax levy and the local assessment roll. Assessed value of real property in Edgemont is anticipated to increase by $179,381,113, resulting in a tax rate decrease in the district.
Edgemont Superintendent Dr. Kenneth R. Hamilton said the fiscal plan reflects the district’s commitment to “academic excellence.” A public hearing on Edgemont’s spending plan will be held May 9, prior to the vote on May 16. The 2023-24 budget presentations are posted at edgemont.org/district/budget-information.
In Scarsdale, board of education members applauded the process, collaboration and transparency of the process and showed enthusiastic support in bringing the proposed budget of $177,774,187 — with a budget-to-budget increase of $4,482,794 or 2.59%, and a tax levy increase of 2% — under the tax levy cap by opting to bond the high school auditorium renovation and cutting or reducing several line items from the earlier plan.
Board members Suzie Hahn Pascutti and Jim Dugan noted that in the future they would seriously consider going above the tax levy limit in order to bring the best education and services to students.
“It is with sorrow that I say this budget is, with the constraints that we have, the best we have to put our students first. But the sorrow that I feel is from the fact that the state passed an imposed budget cap years ago that I opposed then and that I continue to feel is not the way to run a school district,” Dugan said. “Not because I think I want to spend people’s money wantonly and without consideration for any limitation, but just because the needs of the students should be paramount.”
Also on the May 16 ballot in Scarsdale, along with board members Robert Klein and Amber Yusuf who are up for reelection, will be the $4.75 million high school auditorium bond renovation, which would in the end cost taxpayers about $1 million (https://bit.ly/3N0FSNu).
The district has created a webpage to explain the bond project (https://bit.ly/43SeC9E) with a tagline “Enhanced. Modern. Safe. Accessible.” School Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick said videos that feature theater technical director Dr. David Graybill “bring to life the current conditions of the theater that are targeted for renovation.”
“Our hope is that this format provides voters with a clear picture of the purpose for this proposed bond project, enabling everyone to make an informed decision at the polls,” Patrick said.
Each of the board members gave their final thoughts prior to approving the budget.
Vice president Ron Schulhof appreciated the “thoughtful and detailed” discussions over the past several months.
“I think this budget continues our focus on educational excellence and our focus on our people,” he said. “We’re enhancing our operations through thoughtful investments. This was a very thorough and transparent process and I think although we already voted on the auditorium it’s a part of what we’re funding and I believe that where we landed on how to fund the auditorium and the scope of the project went through a same deliberate and transparent and thoughtful process and I think about that, since it will be the same night as this vote, somewhat together.”
Hahn Pascutti said the budget supported the district’s “vision and mission of excellence,” balanced with “addressing today’s unique challenges and best preparing our students for today’s changing world.” The “focus on the whole child” was key for Hahn Pascutti, as was the regrettable need for “strengthening” school security. She supports the inclusion of an additional finding for deans to visit colleges to “help our students navigate the changing college landscape.”
Hahn Pascutti also looks forward to the transportation survey and continued work in diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Crafting a budget that furthers the goals of the schools while balancing our financial responsibilities to our taxpayers wasn’t an easy process, especially considering the economic environment we’re in and I’m very happy with where we ended up,” she said.
Klein said the budget “realizes we can’t always have everything we want at the pace that we’d like,” but he was “confident” the programs and facilities will be improved in the long run.
Colleen Brown, after her first budget process, said, “I appreciate the thoughtful and transparent and open dialogue around each line item so we could really make educated and informed decisions to get us to a place where we could all feel comfortable … I feel confident with the proposed budget that we can continue to meet the goals we set for ourselves as a district and continue to keep the whole student at the center of every decision we make.”
Jessica Resnick-Ault, who had missed two key budget meetings, said she watched the past meetings and was impressed with the discussion and depth from start to finish as the board “went through the most specific line items that we might have glossed over in another year.”
“The depth of attention and consideration that this process took was extremely impressive and I appreciate particularly my fellow board members’ attention to it as well as that of the administration,” she said. “At the end, the budget we reached was truly reflective of the district’s priorities in terms of student resources, faculty resources and staff resources, and I think it also was considerate of taxpayer resources. I feel like we really did meet our fiduciary responsibility in accepting this proposed budget.”
Despite his opposition to being handcuffed by a tax cap, Dugan said the budget “expresses Scarsdale’s values well” and “puts the whole student in the center of things where it should be.”
Board president Yusuf shared the same enthusiasm about the process and cited three “critical” areas supported by the budget: well-being and belonging; funding for new accounting and human resources software; and field and transportation studies slated for next year.
Cenergistic gets contract
As part of Scarsdale’s 2023-24 budget talks, the district was introduced to the energy- and money-saving Cenergistic program that changes behaviors — and likely temperature settings — throughout the district when buildings are and are not in use with the estimated savings of nearly $2.5 million over five years (https://bit.ly/3KOwKJ0).
Cenergistic was the lone responder to the district’s request for proposals, and the board voted unanimously to sign a contract with the firm. There will be no cost for the first three months in order to begin to let the savings add up.
Safety, security hearing May 22
Superintendent Patrick and assistant superintendent for special education and student services Eric Rauschenbach gave a safety and security update at the Scarsdale School Board meeting April 17. The district’s most recent safety and security plan (posted at https://bit.ly/40szkdA) is up for annual review for the next 30 days (email apatrick@scarsdaleschools.org, erauschenbach@scarsdaleschools.org or boardofed@scarsdaleschools.org) and a public hearing will be held May 22 prior to the board of education meeting.
Rauschenbach noted that “executive content” that the public isn’t privy to — as it would compromise the safety plans — is not included in the public document.
During public comment at the meeting, two parents asked the district about safety and security as it relates to the 2023-24 budget and plans moving forward.
One of the moms wondered if school resource officers (SROs) were considered for each of the school campuses as a deterrent against school shooters and other threats as opposed to relying on security staff and teachers, and she wondered why the safety and security budget was lower in the proposed budget than the previous year’s budget. She also said she appreciates the attention to mental well-being, but wondered who was tracking students who had graduated 10 or 15 years ago to see if they are a threat.
A second mom asked about consultants used by the schools, and asked if any recommendations were made, if those were carried through, and if not, why not? She also asked about goals for the future and a time frame for meeting such standards.
Patrick said SROs were not recommended as part of the budget and therefore were not discussed by the board. The district’s Safety Security and Emergency Management team has discussed SROs, which Patrick called a “great program,” but has not “reached a consensus” on that possibly being the “next best investment” for the district to harden its campuses.
The team, Patrick said, continues to work with consultant Altaris to strengthen safety for the district.
Rauschenbach said the district also meets and works “regularly” with the Scarsdale Police Department, which does “regular” walkthroughs of school buildings and communicates what they see, and at times stations patrol cars on campuses as well.
The district is close to fully installing its new lockdown system with Day Automation, and with that project complete there was a drop in the budget for this year, he said.
Phase one of the installation of window strengthening materials has been completed in the most vulnerable areas, with two more phases being considered for the future, and door-ajar censors are a “main focus” for next year.
“I think it’s important to recognize some of the recommendations that are made have to be weighed with school culture and with the social emotional health of students in mind,” Rauschenbach said. “There are a few things on that list we have decided not to undertake and there are things we decided to take in piecemeal and do over extended amounts of time.”
Doc Brown to leave Edgewood
As she was awarded tenure April 17, Edgewood principal Dr. Tashia Brown announced she would leave the district at the end of the school year. She had replaced 30-year principal Dr. Scott Houseknecht for the 2019-20 school year, which Superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick called “no easy task,” but noted her “enthusiasm and excitement” in the position.
In the first year she encountered the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She rose to the challenge with compassion and grace and helped the Edgewood community navigate an unprecedented time, while keeping students at the center,” Patrick said.
Patrick said he would consult with the administration team and the union leadership to decide whether to search for a replacement right away or look to appoint a one-year interim and begin a full search next January due to the late timing.
