Scarsdale website auditorium image

Scarsdale created a web page with information about the proposed high school auditorium renovation bond.

 Courtesy Scarsdale Schools

With a unanimous vote in each district, Scarsdale and Edgemont school boards this week approved proposed 2023-24 budgets and tax report cards. The budgets will be put to a vote, along with school board candidates and a bond (Scarsdale), Tuesday, May 16.

At a meeting Tuesday, April 18, Edgemont School Board adopted the FY23-24 budget plan for $69,374,373, with a budget-to-budget spending increase of 3.5% over last year. The tax levy-to-levy increase is 3.4%, and the FY23-24 tax rate is expected to decrease -3.16%. The tax rate is dependent on both the tax levy and the local assessment roll. Assessed value of real property in Edgemont is anticipated to increase by $179,381,113, resulting in a tax rate decrease in the district.

