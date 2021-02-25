A day in the snow

Eugenie Rosenthal Photo

Not daunted by the weather, Scarsdale Pack 440’s Wolf Den (second graders) made it out to Chase Park Sunday, Feb. 21, to make snowmen and build snow sculptures. Pictured bottom row, Charlie Rosenthal, Lagdaf Mulinge, Matteus Grudin, Teddy Eisenberg, Dillon Vira, Kiran Vira; top row, Jason Eisenberg, Paras Vira, Max Grudin.

Nymidori
Nymidori

Great to see kids engaging in activities that don't involve screens.

