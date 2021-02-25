A day in the snow

Not daunted by the weather, Scarsdale Pack 440’s Wolf Den (second graders) made it out to Chase Park Sunday, Feb. 21, to make snowmen and build snow sculptures. Pictured bottom row, Charlie Rosenthal, Lagdaf Mulinge, Matteus Grudin, Teddy Eisenberg, Dillon Vira, Kiran Vira; top row, Jason Eisenberg, Paras Vira, Max Grudin.
(1) comment
Great to see kids engaging in activities that don't involve screens.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.