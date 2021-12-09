Members of Scarsdale Troop 4 held their annual fundraiser selling hand decorated wreaths at St. James the Less, St. Pius X and Hitchcock Church at the beginning of Advent. The revenue generated will be used to fund equipment and activities for the troop.
