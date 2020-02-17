Cub Scouts Scrabble Tournament

No one seemed at a loss for words at the Scarsdale Cub Scouts Pack 440 Scrabble Tournament on Feb. 9 at Hitchcock Presbyterian Church. The event was held to raise funds to support pack activities for elementary school boys and girls and their families. While a new event for the pack, it managed to draw a crowd of 20 parent-child teams and seven players in the adult category.
Each adult-child team played two 40-minute games, as did each single player. Top scorers won prizes donated by several members of the community. These included Alamo Drafhouse, Bareburger, Bowlmor, California Pizza Kitchen, Learning Express (Scarsdale), The Puzzle Parlour, River One River School of Art + Design, Scarsdale Pizza Station and Squire Day Camp. Friends of the pack also donated season tickets to the Rangers and Yankees. First-place winners: adult singles — Jeff Kapner; family teams (elementary) — Charlie and Brian Rosenthal; family teams (middle school) — Emily and Melissa Attar. Winners of a word search contest held at the end were: elementary — Nicholas Cho; middle — Kate Simpson; adult — Sharon Higgins.
