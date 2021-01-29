Girl Scouts hold workshops on MLK Jr. Day

Evie Schiff, a seventh grader at Scarsdale Middle School, was among several older Girl Scouts who led workshops for younger scouts as part of Scarsdale-Edgemont Girl Scouts' annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
