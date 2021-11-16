This year nine troops in Scarsdale/Edgemont Girl Scouts made cards and delivered Girl Scout cookies to veterans in the community. The troops delivered 132 boxes of cookies to the homes of individual veterans.
In addition, fifth grade Troop 1436 from Seely Place decorated 60 gift bags and cards and filled them with boxes of GS cookies. These bags were distributed to the veterans who attended the ceremony hosted by the American Legion Post 52 at the Memorial Gardens in Scarsdale.
