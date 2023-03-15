Girl Scouts tour village

Twenty-three Girl Scouts from Scarsdale, Edgemont and IHM in grades 6-8 participated in the annual Village Government Day for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. The girls toured various sites throughout the village including the police and fire departments as well as Boniface Water Tower and the Weinberg Nature Center. They heard numerous presentations and met with staff including the village treasurer, clerk and judge. They met with the building and planning department and also had an opportunity to hear from Mayor Jane Veron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.