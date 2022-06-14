Gold Award honorees

Seven Girl Scouts from Edgemont and Scarsdale have earned the highest national award in Girl Scouting, the Gold Award. After completing leadership-building prerequisites and volunteering, each girl carried out a project that would benefit the community and involved at least 80 hours of work. The Scarsdale Edgemont Girl Scouts Gold Award ceremony was held Sunday, June 12, with a number of dignitaries present.
Emily Ferraro put together more than 100 care packages of cookies, candy and a fun toy (Sunshine Bags) for the naval recruits at the Naval Academy in Maryland. The packages were given to those students less fortunate than others.
Abigail Gurden created and delivered 400 activity journals, colored pencils and positive get well notes to anxious hospitalized teen girls at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital. She provided the journal template to a Scarsdale High School Club to refresh supplies as needed. A distracting activity such as journaling and self-expression through art can calm a patient before procedures and treatments and can improve possible outcomes, as well as help the patient process their emotions. Having had spinal fusion surgery at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in 2018, Gurden saw firsthand how teen girls are often overlooked when activity kits are donated to hospitals and she wanted to share her experience and insight with SEGS troops and give back to the hospital that “took such excellent care of me.”
Julia Genin’s project, The Rankin Project, was named after Jeannette Rankin, the first woman ever elected to Congress in 1916. Although the 100th anniversary of the Suffrage Movement was celebrated in 2020, woman still remain underrepresented at all levels of governance and decision-making. Genin’s project focused on inspiring girls to seek greater involvement in government and civic service, and to understand the power of their vote.
Lindsay A. Kaufman ran workshops to teach young kids about science and sustainability in a fun way. Through the workshops she taught them the basic principles of science through experiments.
Rachel Levine’s project, AdoptADog101, addressed the issue of overpopulation of homeless dogs in the United States. Since so many shelter and homeless animals are overlooked due to their bad reputation and critical health needs, shelters are often overwhelmed and many innocent dogs must be put down. In order to encourage adopting dogs instead of shopping for them at breeding facilities and pet shops, I created an easy-to-use, informative website, www.adoptadog101.com, that explains the adoption process, the importance of adoption, when to adopt and which breed to adopt for conditions such as fur allergies.
Saatiya K. Naik addressed the importance of durable, all-weather storm doors to protect environments against harsh weather conditions. The storm doors insulate, ventilate and secure establishments, making it more cost efficient.
Leah Vinodh’s project, Packs of Hope, provided 100 children in foster care with a backpack filled with comfort items and essentials that would alleviate the trauma of leaving their family and provide the foster child with a sense of belonging, stability and ownership. Each backpack contained a small stuffed animal, book, arts & craft activity, toothbrush, toothpaste, body wash, socks and a small blanket. Vinodh included a positive card in each backpack created by younger Girl Scouts. And she decorated their family rooms at the foster care agency to make them more child friendly for the children in foster care to meet with their biological families.
