GS Troop 2688 reached their goal

Girl Scouts from Troop 2688 collected 640 pounds of soft plastics, exceeding their goal of 500 pounds, with help from the whole community. As a result, the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House will receive an outdoor bench from NexTrex.
The girls worked tirelessly sorting and weighing for months. They built collection bins and wrote letters to news outlets in the community requesting participation. Troop members said Happy Days Pizza and Coco Farms were especially helpful in donating plastic which the girls picked up. Parents helped transport the plastic to NexTrex collection sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.