48 jars, ready for purchase

Scarsdale Cub Scout Pack 440 assembled at Hitchcock Church Dec. 7 to make cookies in a jar to be sold by students at Blind Brook High School. The raised funds went to the Pediatric Cancer Foundation and to St. Pius X's youth group to benefit Midnight Run, a volunteer organization dedicated to finding common ground between the housed and the homeless. Midnight Run coordinates more than 1,000 relief missions per year, in which volunteers from churches, synagogues, schools and other civic groups distribute food, clothing, blankets and personal care items to the homeless on the streets of New York City. The late-night relief efforts create a forum for trust, sharing, understanding and affection. That human exchange, rather than the exchange of goods, is the essence of the Midnight Run mission.
